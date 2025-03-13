Hulu's #1 show Paradise has got everyone talking – here are 3 more political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
A political thriller with a twist
New political thriller Paradise has become Hulu's most-watched show this week and has been met with critical praise since the series debuted on January 27.
Ever since Hulu released the first episode of Paradise, it quickly went onto our watchlist and now, TechRadar's Lucy Buglass is "relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale." In it, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K Brown) investigates the murder of a former president in a seemingly peaceful community. While it sounds like a basic whodunnit plot, there's a twist that's got everyone talking.
With 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, Paradise is officially one of the best Hulu shows, so if you're wanting more where that came from, here are three more political thrillers to watch next.
Scandal
- RT score: 93%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~43 minute episodes
- Creator: Shonda Rhimes
- Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)
From the creator of How to Get Away with Murder and Grey's Anatomy, Scandal follows Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), the former head of media relations to the President of the United States. When she leaves the White House to open her own crisis management firm, she and her team use their skills to defuse huge scandals in Washington. However, it's not just Olivia's clients keeping shocking secrets, as she's involved in a scandal of her own. Scandal, which originally aired on ABC from 2012 to 2018, is an entertaining mix of thrilling twists, compelling characters, and political intrigue.
24
- RT score: 87%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~44 minute episodes
- Creators: Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran
- Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)
The entire series of 24 unfolds in one day, with each episode covering one hour and told in real time. In it, Kiefer Sutherland plays Counter Terrorism Agent Jack Bauer, who foils multiple terrorist plots, as well as government and corporate corruption. With heart-pounding action and shocking bombshells, 24 is sure to leave you breathless.
Homeland
- RT score: 85%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~52 minute episodes
- Creators: Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa
- Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)
Based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, Homeland stars Claire Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison and Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody, an American solder believed to have been killed in Iraq. When he returns after being held captive for eight years, Carrie is convinced that he's joined forces with Al-Qaeda and is planning an attack. Homeland's tense and suspenseful plot is driven by superb performances from the cast, making this critically acclaimed series a must-watch.
