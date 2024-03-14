How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 online from anywhere

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20

For the very first time, there's going to be a very familiar face absent from Grey Sloan Memorial. Season 20 is Grey's Anatomy's very first without lynchpin Dr Meredith Grey at the helm. It's time for some new blood... if you'll forgive the turn of phrase! So keep reading, as we explain how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 20 online and from wherever you are in the world.

Ellen Pompeo's titular MD may have been at the heart of Grey's Anatomy since the very outset almost two decades ago, but other beloved doctors such as Cristina Yang (played by Sandra Oh) and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) have been and gone before, with the show remaining a popular fixture on the TV calendar.

To fill the void (if such a thing is possible for such a beloved character), the Grey's Anatomy writers brought in a crop of new characters during season 19, with plenty of their own storylines to explore.

It's through those new interns' eyes that we'll see life move on at the hospital, and showrunner Meg Marinis says that the show will be going "back to basics" for season 20. So expect the usual dose of complex personal problems, intertwined with traumatizing medical emergencies.

Note that, due to last year's industry strikes, season 20 will be a short run – just 10 episodes. And to make sure that you don't miss a minute, keep reading our guide on how to watch Grey’s Anatomy online from absolutely anywhere.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 FREE online in the US

Grey's Anatomy season 20 premieres on TV at 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, March 14 on ABC. If you don’t have cable, each new episode will be added to <a href="https://abc.com/shows/greys-anatomy" data-link-merchant="abc.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ABC’s catch-up service a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="abc.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN to access ABC from anywhere, if you are traveling outside the US.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 without cable

ABC is available on most cable plans and OTT cable replacements alike.

Sling TV is one of the best value streaming services available for cord cutters. Starting from just $40 per month, you'll get your first month half-price when you sign up today. Sling's Blue plan it carries local ABC channels, but only in select locations. So we suggest you double check that your locality is covered before you sign up.

Fubo is a more comprehensive option, hosting ABC among its 100+ channels. It's pricier, however, starting from $79.99 a month. But at least there's a FREE 7-day trial, you can try if you haven't had the service before.

You can also watch Grey's Anatomy online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. The latter offers a Hulu free trial.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Grey's Anatomy season 20 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy from abroad

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 online: stream every episode in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Grey's Anatomy S20 on <a href="https://www.ctv.ca/" data-link-merchant="ctv.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CTV every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT, airing simultaneously with the US broadcast. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s <a href="https://www.ctv.ca/" data-link-merchant="ctv.ca"" data-link-merchant="ctv.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">on-demand platform after airing and they’ll be available to watch completely free (register for a Bell Media account). Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms – but a solution is readily available. Just <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="ctv.ca"" data-link-merchant="ctv.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 online in the UK

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is coming to <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/disney-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Disney Plus in the UK, but not until a couple of weeks after it premieres in the US. Episode 1 hits the platform on Thursday, March 28. <a href="https://www.techradar.com/deals/disney-plus-price" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Disney Plus prices start from only £4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or £7.99 if you do. You can also make a saving by paying for a whole year in advance. Disney Plus plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, The Simpsons, Star Wars and <a href="https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-watch-the-marvel-movies-in-order" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with the Star hub (Poor Things, Die Hard, Predator, the Alien films) and National Geographic content. Take a look at all the rest of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/best/best-disney-plus-shows" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">best Disney Plus shows that you can stream right now.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 20 online in Australia

Just like in the UK, Disney Plus is the place to watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy Down Under. Similarly, season 20 doesn't start dropping until Thursday, March 28. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/deals/disney-plus-price" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Disney Plus price in Australia starts at just AU$13.99 per month or a better-value AU$139.99 for 12 months, and with it you also get the entire Star Wars canon, all things Marvel, Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/reviews/audio-visual/av-accessories/amazon-fire-tv-stick-1274525/review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Amazon Fire TV Stick, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/reviews/gaming/games-consoles/sony-ps4-1202432/review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">PS4, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/reviews/gaming/games-consoles/xbox-one-s-1323399/review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Xbox One and <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-roku-streaming-device" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Roku streaming devices.

How many episodes are in season 20 of Grey's Anatomy? The 20th season of Grey's Anatomy will comprise just 10 episodes. The reason for the shortened series – the prior two seasons had 20 episodes each – is the Hollywood writers' strike of 2023. It will therefore be the shortest series of Grey's Anatomy since the very first season back in 2005, which had nine. Only the first three episodes have been named at the time of writing:

Ep 1 – We've Only Just Begun Thursday, March 14

– We've Only Just Begun Thursday, March 14 Ep 2 – Keep the Family Close Thursday, March 21

– Keep the Family Close Thursday, March 21 Ep 3 – Walk on the Ocean Thursday, March 28

Grey's Anatomy season 20 trailer

Grey's Anatomy cast