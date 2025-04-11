Watch The Last of Us season 2: how to stream the series from anywhere

After an arduous journey across post-apocalyptic America and a fate-altering decision, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) return. Years later, life is good, but in this world, the good times never last!

Keep reading as we explain how to watch The Last of Us season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

Praised by fans and critics alike, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin’s adaptation of the hit video game saw Joel tasked with escorting Ellie across the wastes of the US in the hope that she might be humanity’s saviour from a deadly fungal virus. Battling zombie-like fungus-fueled creatures and humans with less than friendly intentions, the pair reached their destination, forming a surrogate father/daughter relationship along the way. Confronted with the reality that the potential of such a cure would result in Ellie’s death, Joel made the hard choice of rescuing her, at the bloody expense of possibly the entire human race.

Five years later, the pair are living a comfortable life in Jackson, Wyoming, but it’s not long before the consequences of Joel’s impulsive choice rear their head. To say more would be to spoil what is sure to be an epic and shocking second outing for the prestige drama.

Fans of the game will know to expect a gut-wrenching season, while those new to the story are in for a wild ride. Read on for how to watch the Last of Us season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Last of Us season 2 for free? The Last of Us season 2 isn't set to stream on any free services, although Max Australia is currently offering heavy launch-offer discounts until April 30.

How to watch The Last of Us season 2 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Last of Us season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Last of Us season 2 from anywhere:

How to watch The Last of Us season 2 online in the US

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, April 13. Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly.

You'll also be able to stream episodes of the zombie drama on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch The Last of Us season 2 online in the UK

The Last of Us season 2 will simulcast on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST on Mondays, starting April 14.

But you needn't watch it live in the early hours as it's also available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, Now, with plans starting at £4.99.

Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

How to watch The Last of Us season 2 online in Canada

You can watch The Last of Us season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday from April 13.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Canadians away from home might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch The Last of Us season 2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch The Last of Us season 2 on the newly minted Australian version of Max, with episodes starting Monday, April 14 and landing weekly.

Until April 30, subscribers down under can enjoy exclusive launch deals, meaning you can get the Basic with Ads tier for just AU$7.99 per month of $79.99 for the whole year.

Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch their usual streaming service as they would back in Oz.

What you need to know about The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 trailer

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The Last of Us season 2 release date? Season 2 of The Last of Us will premiere in the US and Canada on Sunday, April 13 and in the UK and Australia the following day.

The Last of Us season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1 - "Future Days": Sunday, April 13

Sunday, April 13 Episode 2: Sunday, April 20

Sunday, April 20 Episode 3: Sunday, April 27

Sunday, April 27 Episode 4: Sunday, May 4

Sunday, May 4 Episode 5: Sunday, May 11

Sunday, May 11 Episode 6: Sunday, May 18

Sunday, May 18 Episode 7: Sunday, May 25

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us season 2?

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Isabela Merced as Dina

Young Mazino as Jesse

Danny Ramirez as Manny

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.