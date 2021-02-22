HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick: how to get it and watch on Fire TV

We’d been waiting forever to say these words: “Alexa, find HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick”. Then on November 17, six months after the launch of WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, an agreement was finally reached with Amazon, and HBO Max became available for download on Amazon Fire TV devices – opening the platform up to an audience of nearly 50 million users.

Compared with Disney Plus, the growth of HBO Max had been pretty measured. But once the streamer and Amazon had resolved their points of contention around the linear HBO channel and the distribution of ad-revenue, the platform benefited from a surge in registrations – and then again in December when HBO Max on Roku was added.

Since you can now watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick, we’ll explain how to install HBO Max on Fire TV devices at the touch of a button: allowing you to effortlessly stream brilliant HBO shows, Warner Brothers movies, and lots more through Amazon Fire TV.

What is an Amazon Fire Stick?

Amazon Fire Sticks are portable media streaming devices that effectively turn your TV set into a Smart TV, through which you can watch loads of online content, including network TV, individual channels, and subscription services. A lot of this content is free to view, however apps like Amazon's own Prime Video, as well as Netflix and Disney Plus require a monthly subscription.

There are two main kinds of Fire Stick available. The Amazon Fire TV Stick streams in HD and retails at around $40, while the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is roughly $50. The key difference between them is that the 4K device provides a better-quality image with roughly four times the number of pixels. Both include a remote-control with integrated microphone and Alexa support.

To start using you just need to plug your Fire TV device into the HDMI port of a compatible TV, have a working Wi-Fi connection, and you’re good to go.

How to install HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick

Don’t delay installing HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick. The below instructions will take you through the entire download process if you don’t yet have the app, and should work for all Amazon Fire TV devices (NB: if you still have HBO Now, you should delete it before proceeding):

Go to the Fire Stick homepage

In the search bar, type ‘HBO Max’ (pick the first option)

Select the HBO Max app

Click on the download icon

Launch the HBO Max app

Select the 'Sign In' option. The first time you do this you’ll be presented with a code.

Open a web browser on your smartphone or computer and type www.hbomax.com/tvsignin in the address bar

Enter the code that appears on your TV and then click Next

Select ‘Sign in Through TV or Mobile Provider’

Chose the provider your signed up to HBO Max through

Enter your login credentials for that provider

Now you should have HBO Max on Amazon Fire stick and access to WarnerMedia’s tantalizing library of premium TV shows and films. And, if you don’t sign out, you won’t need to repeat the login verification process again.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

What can I watch on HBO Max with Amazon Fire Stick?

There's 10,000 hours of content spread over nine separate entertainment hubs: HBO, DC, Crunchyroll, TCM, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Looney Tunes. You’ll get acclaimed TV shows like The Wire, I May Destroy You, Game of Thrones and Lovecraft Country, and TCM’s decade-spanning collection of movies, including Casablanca, Alien, and Dirty Dancing. Then there’s DC blockbusters like Wonder Woman, award-winning anime from Studio Ghibli, plus lots of wholesome family fare.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a growing slate of Max Originals, like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves, and HBO Max-only content like Friends and The Lord of The Rings trilogy. Meanwhile, all Warner Brothers 2021 releases will debut on HBO Max day-and-date with their theatrical run – so you can watch sci-fi epic Dune or Studio Ghibli's first foray in CG and watch Earwig and the Witch from the comfort of your living room.

What other streaming services are available on Amazon Fire Stick?

There are hundreds of potential channels at your disposal, and by extension, thousands of movies and TV channels available to stream. In addition to HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick, you can download the apps for major streaming services like Netflix, Sling TV, Hulu, and of course Amazon Prime, but access to their huge content libraries requires a monthly fee (though most do provide a free trial).

You can also download individual channels ranging across topics like sports (EPSN), news (NBC), cooking (Vegan Life), fitness (Peloton), movies (Hallmark), music (Spotify), and kid’s entertainment. Best of all? You often don’t need to pay a thing. Crackle has thousands of free films, and Pluto TV has ad-supported TV and on-demand content.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What other devices can I watch HBO Max on?

Pretty much all of them! Since adding HBO Max on Fire TV in November and then to Roku devices, get HBO Max on Apple TV as well as streaming on the following devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Chromebooks, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android TV, Android Phone & Tablet, Samsung TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, Chrome OS, and PC or Mac computers.