HBO Max on Apple TV: how to get the HBO Max app on Apple TV

HBO Max on Apple TV was available at launch in May 2020, allowing it to reach the streaming-mad masses – unlike the fiasco with Roku, which led to seven months of negotiations before we finally got Roku devices were finally able to offer HBO Max to its users.

Quickly phasing out the linear HBO channel, Apple TV – a virtual superstore of on-demand, live, and VOD content – now facilitates access to the HBO Max app. It serves up HBO’s ground-breaking TV series, in addition to a curated selection of titles from WarnerMedia’s film libraries, third-party content from Studio Ghibli, Miramax, and much more – all at the touch of a button.

As we’ll explain below, HBO Max on Apple TV is simple to install. Once downloaded on Apple TV, you’ll be able to watch iconic TV shows and brand-new blockbusters from WarnerMedia, while streaming content on platforms like Disney Plus and through a la carte channels.

What is Apple TV?

Not to be confused with Apple TV Plus, to clarify: Apple TV isn’t a “TV” at all, but a set-top-box that unites heaps of free and paid-for streaming apps and cable channels in one place. However, you do need to connect it to a TV – ideally a HD model – with a HDMI cable. It’s currently around $179 for the 5th generation Apple TV 4K, or $149 for an Apple TV HD.

How to install HBO Max on Apple TV

The below instructions will help you download HBO Max on Apple TV:

Open the App Store on Apple TV

Search for HBO Max

Select HBO Max and pick the ‘Download’ option

When installed, open HBO Max.

If you’re already a HBO Max customer, sign in with your login details (existing HBO or HBO Now subscribers can also access the HBO Max app, at no additional charge).

New subscribers can register via the HBO Max app on Apple TV, through the Apple In-App Purchase.

What can I watch on HBO Max with Apple TV?

There’s over 10,000 hours of premium content here, not forgetting the HBO programming you know and love – Game of Thrones, The Sopranos – and equally excellent shows you might be less familiar with, like The Comeback, The Undoing, Treme and Euphoria.

It’s also the exclusive home of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, every season of 90s sitcom Friends, surreal comedy Rick and Morty, and the award-winning anime of Studio Ghibli – 21 breath-taking movies. There’s a growing slate of Max Originals, for example, the Seth Rogen-starring An American Pickle, and it’s the only place where you’ll get to watch all Warner Brothers 2021 movies online for a month following their theatrical release – meaning you can beam The Matrix 4 straight into your living room.

What other streaming services are available on Apple TV?

In addition to getting HBO Max, you can source content on Apple TV from major streaming services by downloading apps for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, in addition to Peacock – which has a free, ad-supported tier – and of course Apple TV Plus (which, with an Apple TV purchase, is totally free for 12 months).

There’s a great selection of a la carte Channels too. Dozens of them are free to stream, like PBS, Sky News, Crackle and CBS Sports, while others – premium networks like Showtime and AMC Plus – cost a monthly fee. Apple TV brings together all your favorite on-demand services and cable channels, plus kid’s entertainment, sports, music, and the ability to rent or download blockbuster movies through iTunes.

What other devices can I watch HBO Max on?

While there were some glaring omissions initially, in November we got HBO Max on Fire Stick, and shortly after, HBO Max on Roku. That means HBO Max is now available on pretty much every major device. That includes – but isn’t limited to – Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Chromebooks, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. Check here for a full list of compatible devices.