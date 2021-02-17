HBO Max on Roku: how to get it and start watching now

When HBO Max launched in May 2020, the lack of a deal with Roku was a significant roadblock to expanding HBO's membership base, preventing the fledgling service from reaching the tens of millions of Roku users who rely on the digital streaming device to get their entertainment fix.

But, given the brand appeal of HBO, exclusive HBO Max rights to shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and the announcement that all Warner Brothers films in 2021 would stream on the platform as well as in theatres, it seemed mutually beneficial that both companies hash out an agreement eventually. And catching HBO Max on Roku could scarcely be easier.

Is HBO Max on Roku yet?

A deal was finally struck and from December 17 2020 you could stream HBO Max on Roku, to the delight of binge-watchers everywhere. And it couldn’t have happened at a better time, what with the hugely anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 getting its VOD debut on the platform on Christmas Day.

Being connected to the vast Roku-using market, HBO Max should see their subscription figures rise significantly, especially because blockbusters like The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Dune will stream exclusively on the platform throughout 2021, day-and-date with their theatrical release – driving Roku customers to HBO Max and providing financial gains for both.

How to install HBO Max on Roku

Existing HBO or HBO Max customers who have never added either channel to their Roku device should follow the below instructions to add HBO Max:

- On the homepage, go to Streaming Channels

- Select ‘New and Notable’ or ‘Movies and TV’ from the Channel Store

- Click on HBO Max and ‘Add Channel’ to pin it to your home page

- You can sign in with your existing details

If you’re not currently a HBO subscriber, it’s possible to register and pay for HBO Max on Roku directly using Roku Pay.

Alternatively, those subscribed to the old version of HBO ought to find this has been automatically updated to the brand-new HBO Max on their home page. If that hasn’t happened, you can just:

- Select the HBO tile

- Hit the star key on your remote

- Pick the “Check for updates” option

- The HBO icon should now change to HBO Max

You might find you’re entitled to HBO Max free of charge, depending on which provider you signed up to HBO Now or HBO with – AT&T TV for example. Check the full list here to find out if you’re eligible, and avoid paying unnecessarily.

What can I watch on HBO Max with Roku?

Oh, just over 10,000 hours of quality entertainment from some of the biggest names in film and TV!

You get the gamut of HBO’s iconic and ground-breaking TV shows, including The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, and more modern hits like Lovecraft Country, The Undoing and Euphoria. There's select titles from Warner Brothers 100-year film library, hand-curated classics from TCM, DC Entertainment blockbusters, documentaries, a glut of animated content, and acclaimed anime from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll. In fact, you can even watch Earwig and the Witch - Studio Ghibli's first foray into 3D CG.

Then there’s all that exclusive content – every season of Friends, Gossip Girl, and The Big Bang Theory, plus thrilling Max Original series like The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves. And we’ve already mentioned 17 highly anticipated movies arriving on HBO Max in 2021, available a month from their cinematic debut…

What other streaming services are available on Roku?

In addition to HBO Max on Roku, there are over 4,000 channels ranging across TV, news, gaming, film, fitness, music streaming, and movie rental. You’re spoilt for choice on Roku devices, and there’s a great mix of free and subscription-based services.

Among the best-known VOD platforms here are Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, plus the newly launched Peacock from NBCUniversal (providing both free and paid plans) and Apple TV Plus. Then you’ve got Twitch for hardcore gamers, watchESPN for sports fanatics, and of course The Roku Channel, which provides a rotating selection of films and TV shows completely free of charge.

What other devices can I watch HBO Max on?

In addition to Roku, HBO Max can be streamed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, PC and Mac computers, Android phones. You can also watch HBO Max on Fire Stick. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.