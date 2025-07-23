Your Roku device just got 17 new free channels, and heaven help me, I might watch the American Gladiator one all day
Roku adds even more channels including sci-fi, reality and dog whispering
- Roku Channels adds 17 new channels
- Channels for wellness, reality TV, music, plus MGM's Stargate and American Gladiators
- Ambient TV channels combining visuals and low-key tunes
Roku has announced the addition of 17 new channels to its already huge selection, and that's terrible news for the productivity of home workers like me: there's an entire channel dedicated to American Gladiators, and another for Xena: Warrior Princess.
That's terrible news for my future paychecks but it's pretty good news for Roku subscribers, because the claim that there's something for everyone is actually true here: in addition to Gladiators and Xena, there are gripping documentaries, exciting music, and an entire channel dedicated to dogs.
What new channels is Roku adding?
Roku has already passed the milestone of offering more than 560 channels, and the 17 new additions are (thanks to Cord Cutters News for the channel numbers):
- 204 Swerve Sports: "the best in women’s football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more."
- 205 Team Liquid: esports, with competition and commentary from the popular esports team
- 207 PFL MMA: the Professional Fighters League deliver bone-crunching mixed martial arts
- 329 Xena: dedicated to Xena, Warrior Princess
- 576 Revolt Mixtape: hip-hop, R&B and much more
- 579 Cirque du Soleil: the legendary circus troupe deliver dazzling performances
- 586 Stingray Naturescape: "awe-inspiring landscapes, time lapses of serene night skies, aerial views of lush, tropical beaches, and the cozy glow of crackling fireplaces."
- 587 Zenlife by Stingray: wellness and meditation to help you relax
- 588 Stingray Stargaze: cosmic visuals, starry nights and ambient music
- 589 Stingray Cozy Cafe: lo-fi beats and, er, "inviting coffee shop interiors"
- 590 Stingray Cityscape: awesome aerial views set to down-tempo tunes
- 623 American Gladiators by MGM: MGM's take on Gladiators drew from both the US and UK versions, and was tons of fun
- 635 Paternity Court by MGM: edge-of-the-seat courtroom dramas drawn from real life
- 636 Life Below Zero: stories of surviving in some of the world's harshest environments
- 637 To Catch a Smuggler: real-life stories of law enforcement battling smugglers
- 638 Dog Whisperer by Cesar Millan: how to make bad dogs become perfect pooches
- 748 Stargate by MGM: superb sci-fi spanning the Stargate franchise
Sure, not all of these are going to be up everyone's alley – but I bet there's something there make you raise your eyebrows, even if it's just the idea of being able to watch Cirque du Soleil performers do something mind-blowing any time you feel like it.
The channels should be available right away on Roku TVs (including our favorite, the Roku Pro Series), and Roku devices such as the new Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which we recently gave a positive review to.
