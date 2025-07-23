PayPal's new cross-border payments platform looks to make sending money easier for 2 billion users

PayPal World will enable users to pay using their domestic wallets

PayPal/Venmo, NPCI, Tenpin and Mercado Pago join forces

The system works with open source APIs, so should be easily expandable

PayPal has launched a new platform in the hope of simplifying cross-border commerce by connecting major digital wallets and payment system to facilitate multi-currency transactions.

With PayPal World, users will be able to pay internationally using their domestic wallets and payment methods.

With over two billion users targeted globally, the new platform is expected to land in Fall 2025, but only select countries will be able to benefit from easier cross-border payments at launch.

PayPal World

From launch, PayPal World will work with Mercado Pago (Mexico), NPCI International Payments (India), PayPal (US), Tenpin Global (China) and Venmo (US).

"For much of the world’s population, international shopping and money transfers are not just difficult, at times they are impossible," the company noted in a press release.

The platform uses open source APIs to make it easy for more wallets to get onboard and boost interoperability in the future, but PayPal didn't mention any companies that could be joining its World platform beyond the initial launch partners.

"The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses," PayPal CEO Alex Chriss noted.

PayPal gave some examples of how global customers could use its new platform, including international visitors in China being able to scan their PayPal app with a merchant that accepts Weixin Pay, and UPI users in India being able to pay with their local wallet on an American ecommerce site.

NPCI International Payments CEO Ritesh Shukla welcomed the new platform, adding that it "aligns with [NPCI's] vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive."

"In addition to payments, Tenpay Global will deepen its collaboration with PayPal World in remittances," Tenpin Global CEO Wenhui Yang added.