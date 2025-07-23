The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great buy for students at this low price

Let's be honest, not everyone wants all the features that flagship tablet manufacturers tell you that you need. Perhaps you're a student who needs a straightforward and capable slate? Well, I'd suggest checking out this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on Amazon for $209.99 (was $329.99).

This discount brings it down to within just $10 of the previous record-low price and makes it one of the best cheap tablets I've spotted right now. If you're looking to watch your favorite movies on the go, catch up on college work, browse the web, take notes with the stylus, or play some undemanding games, then this is the deal you've been crying out for.

Today's best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best budget tablets money can buy with solid overall performance, a great battery life, and a comfortable 10.4-inch screen. It's also boosted by the inclusion of an S Pen for superior notetaking.

This deal is for the 2024 version, but when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022, we called it "Samsung’s most cohesive iPad rival to date" and "arguably the best non-premium tablet the company has ever put out". This is clearly a tablet for the budget-conscious, but those who still want a capable slate.

It boasts a sleek yet durable design, customizable UI options, and an included S Pen stylus. The 10.4-inch screen is far from the biggest on the market, but it does have the benefit of being lightweight and super portable, while still large enough to use for note-taking or as a laptop alternative.

As for its battery life, Samsung advertises around 14 hours of streaming time. That checks out, considering the S6 Lite often lasts two days on a single charge.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers a lot of tablet for the money, but if you'd like something more powerful and premium, then head over to our best tablets guide. If you'd prefer to stay within this price range, you can also browse our best cheap tablets.