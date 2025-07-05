I'm a big fan of Samsung's Ultra tablets and Best Buy's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal drops the price so low I literally can't believe it
A huge screen for a rock bottom price
I reviewed the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra this year, and the dirty secret is that tablet is nearly identical to 2023's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. They share accessories and cases, and it's hard to tell them apart inside or out. That's what makes this Best Buy July 4 deal on the Tab S9 Ultra - a $500 price drop! - so incredible. It's like Samsung's best tablet ever for a mid-range price.
When the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra launched, it cost $1,199.99. You can get one today from Best Buy for $699.99. The lowest price I've seen on this tablet before today was a sale for $985 on Amazon more than a year ago. Samsung rarely cuts the price on its premium tablet.
Why is this happening? Because Samsung stopped selling the Tab S9 Ultra when the Tab S10 family launched. It still offers the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet - it inexplicably takes the place of a missing Galaxy Tab S10 base model. The Galaxy Tab S9 is also on sale at Best Buy for $200, a solid savings, but not as minblowing as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra discount.
Best Buy July 4 Weekend deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is nearly identical to the newer Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, making it an absolute steal for $500 off at Best Buy. You can buy the same cases and accessories for both tablets, and the Tab S9 Ultra gives you the same massive 14.6-inch display and professional-strength multitasking features that I loved on both of the Ultra-premium tablets.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is truly a device in its own class, with a humongous 14.6-inch display that makes it a perfect device for watching content on a big screen, drawing professional illustrations with the included S Pen, or getting stuff done with the best multitasking software on any tablet you can buy.
I wasn't the biggest fan of Samsung's own keyboard, but adding a keyboard and mouse to this tablet lets you use DeX, an interface that acts more like a traditional desktop or Chromebook with windows and a taskbar. Or just skip the productivity and play games. It makes a fantastic gaming tablet for any Android titles.
Another benefit of that massive screen is the huge battery beneath. I got days and days of use in my real world review testing. If you need a tablet that can last a long weekend on the road, and pack all of the content and apps you need for travel and leisure, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the best tablets you can buy. And this price at Best Buy for the July 4 sale is lower than I would have ever expected.
