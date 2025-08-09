The best tablets are becoming a viable alternative to owning a laptop and properly come into their own when your smartphone's screen just isn't large enough. Over the years, I've loved using multiple different tablets, but there's no better, in my opinion, than the iPad Air. That's why I'm shouting out this Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) at Best Buy for a record-low price of $479 (was $599).

That's a record-low price for the new iPad Air, which will save you a whopping $120. If you've been waiting for a mouth-watering deal on one of the best tablets in the world right now, then your wait is officially over.

The iPad Air is a tablet that has evolved with each version. It's now better than it's ever been with this newest model, which boasts the excellent M3 chip for impressive power, a stunning display and lengthy battery life.

Today's best iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3): was $599 now $449 at Amazon Introducing the fastest iPad Air ever released for a brand-new, lowest-ever price at Amazon. Thanks to the new M3 chip, this tablet delivers unbeatable performance and outstanding battery life. The deal is for 128GB of storage, which should be enough for most people, unless you plan on managing large files, hoarding applications, or playing many mobile games. The tablet delivers up to 10 hours of screen time with general use and only a little less with demanding tasks like gaming. Also available at Best Buy

In our iPad Air 11-inch (M3) review, we praised the speedier performance on account of the upgrade from the M2 chip to the M3. Despite Apple releasing an M4 chip, this hasn't found its way into the iPad Air yet. That means this deal is for the fastest iPad Air ever released.

The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a supercharged tablet that seamlessly runs applications all day long. In our testing, we found that it was capable of 10 hours of general use, such as watching videos and web surfing at 70% brightness. These are just some of the reasons that the iPad Air (M3) is currently our best iPad for students.

If you'd like to explore other Apple tablet options, then we have a dedicated guide to all the best iPads. We'd also recommend comparing the 2025 iPad Air vs 2024 iPad Pro.