The newest M3-powered iPad Air plummets to a rock-bottom price
This best-ever deal on Apple's top tablet ends soon
The best tablets are becoming a viable alternative to owning a laptop and properly come into their own when your smartphone's screen just isn't large enough. Over the years, I've loved using multiple different tablets, but there's no better, in my opinion, than the iPad Air. That's why I'm shouting out this Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) at Best Buy for a record-low price of $479 (was $599).
That's a record-low price for the new iPad Air, which will save you a whopping $120. If you've been waiting for a mouth-watering deal on one of the best tablets in the world right now, then your wait is officially over.
The iPad Air is a tablet that has evolved with each version. It's now better than it's ever been with this newest model, which boasts the excellent M3 chip for impressive power, a stunning display and lengthy battery life.
Today's best iPad Air deal
Introducing the fastest iPad Air ever released for a brand-new, lowest-ever price at Amazon. Thanks to the new M3 chip, this tablet delivers unbeatable performance and outstanding battery life. The deal is for 128GB of storage, which should be enough for most people, unless you plan on managing large files, hoarding applications, or playing many mobile games. The tablet delivers up to 10 hours of screen time with general use and only a little less with demanding tasks like gaming.
Also available at Best Buy
In our iPad Air 11-inch (M3) review, we praised the speedier performance on account of the upgrade from the M2 chip to the M3. Despite Apple releasing an M4 chip, this hasn't found its way into the iPad Air yet. That means this deal is for the fastest iPad Air ever released.
The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a supercharged tablet that seamlessly runs applications all day long. In our testing, we found that it was capable of 10 hours of general use, such as watching videos and web surfing at 70% brightness. These are just some of the reasons that the iPad Air (M3) is currently our best iPad for students.
If you'd like to explore other Apple tablet options, then we have a dedicated guide to all the best iPads. We'd also recommend comparing the 2025 iPad Air vs 2024 iPad Pro.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.