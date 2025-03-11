It was easy to miss in Apple's blast of launches last week – which also included the new MacBook Air M4 – but Apple recently launched a new iPad Air M3.

Alongside a fresh processor, the mid-range tablet was given a new, Pro-level Magic Keyboard companion. For such a powerful tablet, it's pricing also remains at a tempting level, starting at $599 / £599 / AU$999 (for the 11-inch model) and $799 / £799 / AU$1,299 (for the 13-inch version).

But should you buy the iPad Air M3? Or is it a pointless middle ground between the refreshed base iPad and the more powerful, OLED-packing iPad Pro M4?

We've rounded up all the biggest reviews from around the internet below to see if there's a consensus and help you decide the best iPad for you. Starting, of course, with TechRadar's experiences with Apple's latest Air...

The iPad Air M3 reviews

TechRadar: "Stretches the value even further with more power for the same price"

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The good Power of the M3 chip

Vibrant screen

Strong battery life

Impressive audio The bad No ProMotion display

Familiar design

Our iPad Air M3 review concludes that it's an even better value option than before – and potentially a reason to skip the iPad Pro (2024). The Air lacks the Pro's best-in-class screen and (ironically) ultra-thin design, but we "really noticed and enjoyed the speed boost" from its M3 chip.

That means, as our review concludes, that the new iPad Air "blurs the line between who this is for and who the iPad Pro is for." It rattled through most tasks we threw at it, from photo and video editing to work apps and gaming. While it isn't far ahead of the M2 chip's performance, we found it "almost impossible" to even slow it down.

In short, the iPad Air M3 is definitely a worthy upgrade "if you have an M1 iPad Air or older, an entry-level iPad, or another tablet" and need more power.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Verge: "An excellent tablet, and I wish Apple would use iPadOS to make it a more versatile one"

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The good Faster M3 chip

Big Magic Keyboard upgrade The bad No Face ID

Apple Intelligence is limited

Much pricier than base iPad

The Verge's iPad Air M3 review chimes with most of our findings – which means it concludes that it's a great option if you want a slightly more future-proofed tablet than the more affordable base iPad.

Unlike us, The Verge reviewed the 13-inch version. The conclusion was, "if you want a larger model, I’d encourage you to consider the 13-inch Pro instead". We thought the same after crunching the numbers on the iPad Air M3's various configuration options.

Another slight point of difference was that The Verge didn't notice any real-world difference from the M3 chip compared to its predecessor. That means it recommends that "2024 Air plus 2025 Magic Keyboard" could be the combo to go for if you can find it on sale.

CNET: "Once again, the Pro iPad for most"

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The good Speedy M3 processor

No price rise

New Magic Keyboard The bad No OLED display

Can get expensive

Unlike The Verge, CNET doesn't think the iPad Pro is now worth the upgrade compared to the new Air (unless you're considering a high-end Air like the 1TB model).

What's the difference between the two? The Pro gets you an OLED display, thinner design, Face ID camera, and a Lidar scanner alongside an M4 chip. But as we also concluded, the lines between the Air and Pro are now even more blurred – and it depends on how much you want those extra features.

Similarly, CNET's review concluded that there are two big reasons to get the new Air over the base iPad – its M3 chip and compatibility with the Pencil Pro. It also praises the Magic Keyboard, which it says is "a better option now than it was," and in a running theme, says that the 11-inch model "would be the one I'd consider."

Wired: "Now an option for creatives and gamers, but lacks exciting upgrades"

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The good Small performance boost

New Magic Keyboard case

5G connectivity

Advanced graphics powers The bad Heavier than iPad Pro

Basic LCD screen

No new color options

iPadOS still limited

Wired settled on a middling 7/10 rating for the iPad Air M3, with the main recommendation being to wait for price drops on it if you need the M3 power. "It delivers a great experience, but it doesn't bring anything vital to the table that warrants paying full price," Wireds review concludes.

Its side-by-side comparisons with the M1 and M2 iPad Airs showed that "it was tough to spot a distinction in performance between all three," other than the M3 feeling "a bit snappier" but not noticeably so.

The other main criticisms are the Air's design ("it's comical that the iPad Air is still a few grams heavier and almost a full millimeter thicker than the iPad Pro") plus the lack of battery life and screen improvements. Wired thinks Apple should have replaced its LCD panel with the mini LED one seen on the iPad Pro in 2021 and 2022.

In short, while Wired thinks the Air M3 is still a solid option, it reckons that "we're on the precipice of an even thinner, faster, and better model" in the near future.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The good Affordable big-screen iPad

Improved, cheaper keyboard

Powerful M3 chip The bad Aging screen tech

No face ID

Colors could be brighter

Can get expensive quickly

Like most iPad Air M3 reviews here, Engadget didn't notice much of a real-world impact of the new M3 chip (despite Geekbench scores showing a 16% improvement over the M2). However, it does point out that the chip makes the tablet slightly more future-proofed.

Like Wired, Engadget thinks Apple should have upgraded the Air's screen tech to the iPad Pro's mini LED panel from a few years ago. The combo of a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness (1,600 nits for HDR content) would, it says, "be a major improvement" given how popular iPads are for watching video. Then again, it also admits that "the iPad Air’s screen remains quite lovely."

In conclusion, Engadget says, "the Air remains a clear upgrade over the base iPad," thanks to its "improved display, stronger performance, more robust multitasking experience and better accessories." But also that most people who want "just a good iPad" likely wouldn't miss the Air's upgrades.

The iPad Air M3 verdict

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Despite some minor differences of opinion, there's a clear consensus in the iPad Air M3 reviews – all reviewers think it's a fine mid-range tablet if a slightly boring, incremental upgrade.

The new Air may also potentially be caught in between two stools. The refreshed base iPad remains better value for those who simply want an Apple tablet (and don't care about Apple Intelligence), while the cost of the iPad Air M3 configurations can mount to the point where the iPad Pro M4 might be the better bet (particularly if you need a 13-inch screen).

The main reasons for picking an iPad Air over the base iPad are its M3 chip and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility. The iPad Pro M3, meanwhile, offers a much better OLED display, an M4 chip, Face ID, a Lidar sensor, and better speakers.

But most reviews also concluded that, if the latter aren't important to you, the new Air remains a fine tablet, with the 11-inch model being the sweet spot for size and price.