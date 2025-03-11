Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air isn't out yet and it's already discounted on Amazon
Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models are up to $50 off
The brand-new iPad Air was only just announced but Amazon has already cut the price of both the latest 11-inch and 13-inch devices by up to $50.
OK, it's not the biggest discount in the world, but it's still a solid saving given these tablets are released tomorrow. I'm not sure if this is a limited-time offer just for preorders, but either way, it's worth snapping up if you're shopping for the new slates as it will likely be one of the best iPad deals we see for some time.
The new iPad Air looks impressive too – especially with the power of the M3 chip inside. As our iPad Air M3 review discovered, the upgrade is welcome, giving you even more performance at the same price as the previous generation model. That's on top of the vibrant Liquid Retina display, impressive battery life, solid 12MP front and back cameras, and Apple Intelligence support.
Today's best iPad Air deals
There's a small $40 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Amazon. This is a somewhat surprising launch given the M2 version only just launched last year, but both devices are around the same price so you may as well get the newer version. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
If you prefer a larger display, you can save $50 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Amazon. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.
The announcement of a new iPad Air M3 came as bit of a surprise as the previous generation model with an M2 chip has only been available for around a year. iPad refreshes are fairly regularly, but there's usually at least a couple of years between versions.
Getting the M3 chip for the same price as the last version is a huge win, though, as it gives you an excellent performance boost for no additional cost – and should futureproof the tablet for a good few years.
The iPad Air sits in that sweet spot between power, portability and affordablilty, making it a smart buy if you need a capable tablet for everyday use and some more demanding tasks such as drawing, photo editing or video editing. It also supports the latest Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard so you can use it as a complete workstation with ease.
