Amazon Prime Day is here, which means great deals to be had on Apple products: for instance, the Apple iPad Air 11-inch is now $499 (was $599) at Amazon, so grab it while you can.

This $100 saving makes one of the best iPads all the more tempting to snap up. This saving applies to the 128GB model without cellar support, but models with larger capacities and cellular support are also discounted. However, the model we've highlighted is the cheapest of the bunch, and at the time of writing, all four colorways are still available in the deal. If you want to see what else is on sale right now, head over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple iPad Air 11-inch

In our Apple iPad Air 11-inch review, we mentioned how impressed we were with the M3 chip, which delivers powerhouse performance in a very portable package. It handled most workloads we threw at it with aplomb, and even gives the more powerful iPad Pro with the M4 chip a run for its money.

iPadOS is just as easy and intuitive to use as ever, and Apple has promised that the iPad Air M3 will support future Apple Intelligence features. You can already use its AI to perform certain tasks right now, though, from quickly removing undesirable aspects from photos to summarizing your notifications.

And despite its compact 11-inch size, the Liquid Retina display is glorious. Its 2360 x 1640 resolution provides plenty of sharpness and clarity, while colors are rendered with plenty of vibrancy. We also thought it did a stellar job of preventing reflections and fingerprints from showing up. It's not a Dynamic OLED display like the iPad Pro gets, and it lacks the higher refresh rate of Apple's ProMotion displays, but it's still excellent nonetheless.

To top it all off, the battery life of the iPad Air 11-inch is also very impressive. During our tests, it managed to last all day, even when we used it with high brightness levels and the optional Magic Keyboard accessory.