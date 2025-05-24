Save $100 on the iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy – if I needed an iPad, this is the one I'd buy

We're just a few days away from Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are well underway. One of the best deals I've seen so far is for one of the best tablets on the market: you can now get the iPad Pro 11-inch for $899 (was $999) at Best Buy, a cool $100 discount on one of the most powerful tablets ever made.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the smaller of Apple's two high-end tablets, but it packs all of the same hardware and software power as its 13-inch sibling. The $100 discount Best Buy is offering almost covers the cost of an Apple Pencil Pro ($129), which could make this an appealing deal for budding digital artists or students.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy The iPad Pro is the apex of Apple's tablet lineup, and the 11-inch version brings all the same tech and potential as its 13-inch sibling, only with a more portable design and smaller screen. With the desktop-class M4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the iPad Pro is able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, as long as you're happy to work with iPadOS. Best Buy has knocked a cool $100 off the price of this powerful device, so it's a great time to pick one up.

So, what do you get for $899? The iPad Pro comes equipped with the M4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple's astounding Tandem OLED display, one of the best screens ever fitted to a personal device. It may not be cheap, but this is a solid discount on a seriously capable device.

As for other furnishings, Apple's premium tablet also comes with a 12MP camera, 12MP selfie camera, and USB-C port for data and charging. The iPad Pro is also compatible with a range of Apple accessories, like the aforementioned Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

As a user of the 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch, this is the tablet I'd go for if I were looking to replace it (the fact I'm not says something about just how long these touchscreen machines last). iPadOS has come under some scrutiny for its approach to multitasking, but with external monitor support and windowed apps through Stage Manager, it's entirely possible to get work done on the iPad Pro.

Like all iPads, the iPad Pro 11-inch works well with other Apple devices too. With Macs and Macbooks, you can use Universal Control to operate both devices with one keyboard and mouse, or switch to Sidecar mode to use the iPad as a handy second display. This flexibility is just one reason the iPad Pro features in our guides to the best iPads and best tablets.