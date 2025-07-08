I recently wrote that it’s now the perfect time to buy Apple’s cheapest iPad – at the time of writing, that’s the base model 11-inch iPad with 128GB of storage. Thanks to a timely Amazon Prime Day deal, you can now get the 11-inch iPad for $279 (was $349) at Amazon.

That’s a saving of $70, or a full 20% off the list price. The standard iPad is already pretty well priced for its hardware capability and the access it provides to the Apple ecosystem, and this deal makes it an even easier choice for people who want a tablet for everyday computing and communication.

What’s more, the upcoming release of iPadOS 26 is set to revolutionize the base-model iPad experience, adding full support for windowed apps, a menu bar, and more desktop-style UI elements.

Though we can’t recommend a product based on unreleased software, the iPad is already a very capable machine, so this deal could be one to act on even if you’re not sure about putting your faith in Apple’s upcoming update.

Amazon Prime Day deal: iPad 11-inch (2025)

Apple iPad: was $349 now $279 at Amazon The base model iPad is the best it's ever been. Apple's cheapest tablet now comes equipped with the A16 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 11-inch display. It doesn't have Apple Intelligence, and isn't the most powerful tablet on the market, but it does offer excellent value, and is set to get some desktop-style features with iPadOS 26. This deal knocks a welcome $70 off the list price, and is only a few bucks off the lowest price we've seen this tablet hit.

Beyond the prospect of iPadOS 26 on the horizon, the base-model iPad is more capable than it’s ever been.

For such a reasonably priced tablet, there’s a lot of power on offer here – the A16 chipset is more than capable of day-to-day tasks, as well as some gaming and productivity work, and 6GB of RAM – while low compared to competitors – still enough for a spot of multitasking.

The current-gen iPad comes with an 11-inch display housed in a modern flat-edged chassis. That display is still one of the best you’ll find at this price point, with a sharp 1640 x 2360 resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness.

As for accessories, the iPad is compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio and the first-gen and USB-C Apple Pencil models. The tablet also supports a wide range of accessories over Bluetooth. That $70 discount makes now a great time to buy this flexible and fashionable tablet.

