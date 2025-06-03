One of our favorite iPads just returned to a record-low price at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad Air 11 has just returned to a record-low price of $499 (was $599) at Amazon today, giving you a second chance to score this brand new tablet with a great discount.

For those who don't know, this tablet is barely a few months old as of writing, so a $100 discount is definitely worth considering, even if it is a price that we've seen before on one occasion. Even better still, this $100 discount is currently available on all colors.

As with other recent Apple releases, the latest iPad Air is a relatively minor refresh compared to the previous iteration, but it still features some worthwhile upgrades. These include a new chipset, Apple Pencil Pro support, and support for Apple Intelligence.

With the new M3 chipset, for example, you essentially get MacBook Air levels of performance in a tablet form factor. It even shines with intensive tasks like photo editing, digital illustration, and video production, so it's a good option if you need a tablet that covers most bases well. It's even a competitive choice versus the higher-end Pro models - and much cheaper, too.

Apple iPad Air 11 M3 returns to record-low price

Apple iPad Air 11 (2025): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The latest iPad Air 11 has just returned to a record-low price, with a full $100 saving on this brand-new tablet. With an excellent display, unbeatable battery life, and a powerful M3 chipset, the latest iPad Air 11 is a superb choice for both productivity and casual use. Our Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025) review awarded this excellent tablet a glowing four and a half stars out of five, and we think it's a great budget alternative to the likes of the high-end iPad Pro.

A premium Apple tablet for less than an iPad Pro

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Apple’s latest iPad Air keeps the same design, pricing, and color options as last year but upgrades to the powerful M3 chip. The package is familiar, but you get much better performance for both casual use and productivity tasks, with the latter benefiting massively from the new Apple Pencil Pro support.

Generally speaking, the iPad Air sits comfortably between the entry-level iPad and the iPad Pro, offering strong value without the Pro’s high price or ultra-premium features. You miss out on the latest chipset, a slightly thinner design, and an OLED display, but this iPad Air is still a fantastic tablet that will be perfect for most people.