Apple makes one hardware change to the iPad Air that might be the best indicator of its true lightweight tablet intentions

What's in a name, especially one as evocative as "Air"? To me, it means light, floating, a breeze, and the distinction matters. In the case of the iPad, it's always meant lighter than the original, or at least it did. But Apple's recent iPad releases have muddied the definition of 'Air' and now Apple's made one change to the latest iPad Air M3 (11-inch and 13-inch) that makes it clear that the "Air" distinction likely belongs elsewhere.

There isn't much difference between the iPad Air 2024 with the M2 chip and the new Apple iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch models unveiled today aside from the more powerful M3 chip. That bit of Apple silicon imbues the iPad Air with overall faster performance and better intelligence features thanks to a super-charged Neural Processor that better supports the Cupertino tech giant's Apple Intelligence ambitions.

'There is, though, one easy-to-miss design change. On the back, right above the three Magic Keyboard smart connectors, is nothing. In this case, nothing is something because I've noticed the absence of two words, "iPad Air," that were on the back of the M2 iPad Air.

I don't know why Apple removed those words, and Apple is not telling us, but it's a notable change. Here's why.

A question of weight

The iPad Air branding on the rear of the iPad Air M2. (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

It's been 15 years since Steve Jobs introduced us to the "post-PC" world and unveiled the first iPad. That remarkable and sturdy tablet weighed 1.5 pounds. At the time, we lauded it for its sveltness.

Two years later, Apple unveiled the first iPad Air, a skinny, 1-pound, glass and aluminum wonder. The product adopted the Air name from the original MacBook Air, an ultra-thin 3-pound laptop that, in a particularly theatrical flourish, Steve Jobs pulled from a manila envelope.

Since then, all 'Air' products have been dependably lighter and thinner than their base and even Pro counterparts. It's still that way on the MacBook side, but things have gotten fuzzier in the iPad space.

Image 1 of 3 Apple iPad Air M3 specs (Image credit: Apple) Apple iPad Pro M4 specs (Image credit: Apple) Apple 11th gen iPad specs (Image credit: Apple)

Since 2024, Apple's iPad Air has no longer been the thinnest or lightest iPad. That distinction goes to the M4 iPad Pro models. Introduced in 2024, the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 13-inch use the new Tandem OLED screen technology. This sandwiches two OLED panels for better colors and deeper blacks, while also eliminating the need for a backlight, thereby making the 5.3-milimeter thickness possible. The 11-inch model weighs just under a pound (0.98 pounds), while the 13-inch Pro weighs 1.28 pounds.

Compare this to the new iPad Air with M3. The 11-inch model is 6.1 milimeters thick and weighs 1.01 pounds. The 13-inch iPad Air is the same 6.1 milimeters thick, and weighs 1.36 pounds. The iPad Air is still 0.9 milimeters thinner than the base iPad (which also got a refresh this week) and 17 grams heavier.

These are not vast differences, but it's also clear that until Apple brings the Tandem OLED technology to the iPad Air lineup, that tablet will still use an LCD-based Liquid Retina screen that requires a backlight, which naturally makes it thicker than the iPad Pro.

Will the real Air stand up?

There is nothing wrong with the previous or this new iPad Air lineup. The M3 I've previously experienced in the MacBook Air is an excellent chip and offers ample support for pro-level video and audio editing, AAA gaming, and, of course, Apple Intelligence.

What about it, though, makes it 'Air'-worthy? Without admitting it directly, Apple has given us a clue that maybe the 'Air' name means less than we thought. Taking the label off this new model is a none-too-subtle way of saying that the appellation doesn't mean what it used to.

Choosing which iPad is right for you will no longer be, "Obviously, I want the light and thin Air model." There are other, more nuanced reasons, like getting near-M4 power and a far more affordable price.

After all, the iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 11-inch model. The new iPad Air M3 starts at just $599. It's not the thinnest or lightest iPad you can get anymore, but that balance of price, performance, and support for the Pencil Pro and that new Magic keyboard may be enough – at least until Apple is ready for the iPad Air to reclaim the thin and light crown.