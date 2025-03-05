Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in

Usually, when new tech has just been announced, discounts are non-existent. However, that isn’t the case with Apple's recently revealed slate, as you can get the latest iPad Air (M3) at Best Buy from just $249 with a relevant trade-in.

The Apple iPad Air (M3) was only announced yesterday, with the introduction of the M3 chip and support for the new Magic Keyboard. Essentially, it's a slightly improved version of a tablet that has already been very popular. After we've had some hands-on time, it has every chance of making its way onto our best tablet guide.

If you’ve been waiting for a new iPad, this could be a good opportunity to snap one up. Crucially, if you have a fairly new iPad to trade in, like the iPad Air (M2), you get a $350 rebate, which brings the iPad Air (M3) down to $250.

Even better, My Best Buy Total and Plus members get an extra $50 off. Play around with the trade-in system and you could get a great discount on a sure-to-be highly sought-after tablet.

Today's best iPad Air M3 deal

Apple iPad Air (M3): was $599 now $249 at Best Buy The latest Apple iPad Air (M3) is a more powerful version of its predecessor. Its M3 chip is an 8-core CPU with a 9-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports the new Magic Keyboard and its USB-C passthrough port now supports faster charging. You still get its great Liquid Retina display and its reasonable 12MP camera. You can score one now ahead of release on March 12 for as little as $249 when you trade in your current tablet.

It’s too early to say where the Apple iPad Air (M3) will rank in our look at the best iPads but it seems likely to be a great option. Our comparison between the Apple iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air (2022) breaks down the earlier models to help you determine what works best here. Ultimately, the newer the model, the better the performance.

The latest Apple iPad Air is certainly powerful with the M3 chip that powers several Apple laptops. Its Liquid Retina display has P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity. Other useful features include Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and iPadOS which works better for multitasking than previous builds.

It's the tablet to get out when you need something bigger than your phone but you don't really want to use a laptop. That makes it ideal for commuting as well as while relaxing on the couch.

iPad deals are fairly common but not so much on the latest models. If you’re thinking of something Android-based, there are other tablet deals out there to cover different budgets.