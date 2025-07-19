Want a cheap foldable phone? Best Buy has the Motorola Razr for as little as $399 right now

One of the best flip phones available right now is the Samsung Z Flip 7. Unfortunately, it's far from cheap. In fact, it will set you back a whopping £1,149.

Not everyone has that sort of money or cares to spend that amount on a phone. But what if you still want a great foldable phone? Well, we'd recommend the Motorola Razr 2024 at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $699.99).

It might only ship with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and isn't as thin, but it's still more than capable. The lowest price is achieved by connecting it to Verizon or AT&T. If you'd like to connect to a different carrier, then that'll cost $499.99 instead, which is still a great price for this still-excellent clamshell phone.

Today's best Motorola Razr deal

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Own one of the best flip phones of 2024 for a smidge under $400. The best price is available if you connect to a carrier line at the time of purchase. If you'd prefer the flexibility of doing that later, then you can still pick up the phone for a respectable $499.99.

While we haven't reviewed the latest model, in our Motorola Razr 2023 review, we really liked the previous version's stylish design and sizable 6.9-inch screen. And as is vital for flip phones, there was barely any visible crease line. Annoyingly, this 2024 version at Best Buy doesn't come in the superb vibrant colors that we love on these phones.

It also doesn't have the same horsepower as high-tech models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. That said, it offers more than enough bandwidth for simple smartphone tasks with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It really is a fraction of the price, too.

Besides the new Razr flip phone, we also recommend the products in our best Motorola phones list. Also, if you have the chance, you should check out the more powerful version of the Razr, the Razr Plus.