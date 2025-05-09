The latest iPad 11 has just hit a new record-low price at Amazon - with one minor catch

The latest Apple iPad 11 has been hovering around $299 for a few weeks now, but today's price cut at Amazon brings it right down to a new record-low price of $277 (it was $349). There is just one small caveat, however - today's price is only available in yellow.

If you don't mind that, then picking up the device for just $277 is an absolute steal, considering this is the brand-new 2025 model, which is only a few months old as of this writing.

Outwardly, this model is very similar to the previous iteration, but Apple has upgraded its internals significantly with the inclusion of the A16 chipset. That gives it plenty of power for zipping through the basics like browsing websites, answering emails, and streaming content from the comfort of your couch. Even at $349, this tablet is a great buy, so getting it for well under $300 is well worth considering if you want a solid Apple tablet without the bells and whistles.

Apple iPad 11 record-low price at Amazon

Apple iPad 11 A16: was $349 now $277.78 at Amazon You can pick up the latest Apple iPad 11 for a record-low price of just $277 at Amazon today - if you're cool with getting the yellow color, that is. As of writing, it's only yellow that's on sale right now at this price but that's easy to overlook considering just how good this tablet is for the price. With the latest A16 processor, the iPad 11 is a fantastic choice for browsing, streaming content, and even the occasional light gaming session.

We actually haven't tested this model just yet at TechRadar, but the 2022 version rated highly on our best iPads buyers guide as the best choice for those on a budget. Since this model is essentially just an upgrade of the 2022 iteration, it's an easy recommendation to make if you're on a budget.

And, considering it's pretty easy to just get a case for your iPad (in fact, we'd recommend you do so), getting a device in yellow isn't a deal breaker by any stretch of the imagination. Arguably, it's also the nicest color if you're looking for something that isn't the usual silver or grey.