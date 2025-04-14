The new Apple iPad is barely a month old but it just got its first discount at Amazon

It's worth heading over to Amazon this week if you've been waiting for a great price on the newest Apple iPad A16. The retailer has just posted its first-ever price cut on this entry-level tablet, bringing it down to $319.99 (it was $349).

A $30 price cut might not seem like the biggest, but it's pretty good considering this model was only released a month ago. Generally speaking, this is usually the kind of discount you can expect on these entry-level Apple models outside of big sales events like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.

Overall, it's a great deal for an iPad that features not just the shiny new A16 chipset under its hood, but also a 128GB storage drive – instead of a meagre 64GB. The standard iPad was already a great buy for most people, but this latest model is a sensible refresh that boosts performance and gives you much more storage space.

Apple iPad A16 deal at Amazon

Apple iPad 11 (A16): was $349 now $319 at Amazon Amazon has just posted a $30 price cut on the Apple iPad 11, bringing the latest model down to a brand-new record-low price. Barely a month old as of writing, the 2025 refresh of the entry-level iPad brings a speedy new A16 chipset and a much more spacious 128GB storage drive. It's still the best iPad for most people and one that we highly recommend for those who just want to cover the basics - like shopping, emails, or streaming content.

See more: check out all of today's deals at Amazon

The new Apple iPad 11 (A16) forgoes a few of the latest bells and whistles from the higher-end models, namely Apple Intelligence, but it's perfect for the basics.

A few AI features that I could see people using with an iPad are image generation, writing tools, and summarized notes - all of which are very handy to have in tablet form. That said, if you don't see yourself making use of the various AI features that are starting to come to the forefront on other Apple devices, then it's a great tablet.