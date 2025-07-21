The biggest change in the next iPad Pro could be the addition of an extra camera – here's why
Two selfie cameras
- The next iPad Pro could have two selfie cameras
- It would enable easy video calling in any orientation
- The tablet will also be upgraded with an M5 chipset
We're expecting a successor to the M4 iPad Pro 2024 at some point this year, and alongside the standard performance bump, it looks as though we're going to get a rather unusual camera upgrade: the tablet will apparently arrive with two selfie cameras.
This comes from reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who says that the M5 iPad Pro 2025 will feature forward-facing cameras on both the longer and shorter sides of the device, hidden away in the bezels.
The thinking is that Face ID and FaceTime calls can then be more easily made whether the iPad is in portrait or landscape mode. Presumably the tablet would automatically pick the best camera for the job based on its orientation.
Last year's model moved the selfie camera to the longer side of the iPad Pro for the first time. Face ID still works as usual; however, the iPad is positioned in a more convenient way for video calls made in landscape mode.
Coming in 2025
Given that the current M4 iPad Pro got a significant slimmer design and an OLED display, it's unlikely that we'll see any major changes with the M5 version – apart from the performance boost that comes with a faster chipset on the inside.
Most of the rumors and leaks we've seen around the upcoming tablet so far have simply said the device is launching sometime in 2025. Most tipsters agree it'll show up in the second half of the year, which of course we're now in.
Gurman himself has said the tablet could launch near the end of 2025 or early in 2026. iPad Pros have previously been announced in months including April, May, and October, so it's tricky to predict when the upgraded model might eventually arrive.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We do know that iPadOS 26 is bringing with it a revamped visual design called Liquid Glass, like all of Apple's other software platforms, and that software update should be rolled out this September alongside iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 handsets.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.