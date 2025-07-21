The next iPad Pro could have two selfie cameras

It would enable easy video calling in any orientation

The tablet will also be upgraded with an M5 chipset

We're expecting a successor to the M4 iPad Pro 2024 at some point this year, and alongside the standard performance bump, it looks as though we're going to get a rather unusual camera upgrade: the tablet will apparently arrive with two selfie cameras.

This comes from reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who says that the M5 iPad Pro 2025 will feature forward-facing cameras on both the longer and shorter sides of the device, hidden away in the bezels.

The thinking is that Face ID and FaceTime calls can then be more easily made whether the iPad is in portrait or landscape mode. Presumably the tablet would automatically pick the best camera for the job based on its orientation.

Last year's model moved the selfie camera to the longer side of the iPad Pro for the first time. Face ID still works as usual; however, the iPad is positioned in a more convenient way for video calls made in landscape mode.

Coming in 2025

The M4 iPad Pro 2024 brought with it a slimmer design (Image credit: Future)

Given that the current M4 iPad Pro got a significant slimmer design and an OLED display, it's unlikely that we'll see any major changes with the M5 version – apart from the performance boost that comes with a faster chipset on the inside.

Most of the rumors and leaks we've seen around the upcoming tablet so far have simply said the device is launching sometime in 2025. Most tipsters agree it'll show up in the second half of the year, which of course we're now in.

Gurman himself has said the tablet could launch near the end of 2025 or early in 2026. iPad Pros have previously been announced in months including April, May, and October, so it's tricky to predict when the upgraded model might eventually arrive.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We do know that iPadOS 26 is bringing with it a revamped visual design called Liquid Glass, like all of Apple's other software platforms, and that software update should be rolled out this September alongside iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 handsets.