Not a drill! Amazon just sliced $200 off the most-powerful iPad Pro ever
Don't wait on this deal as I suspect it'll sell out fast
Thanks to the Black Friday deals having already arrived well before November 29, you can find the new Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for $1,099 (was $1,299). That's a solid $200 saving off a powerful, slick iPad that'll see you through work and play.
As a top-of-the line tablet, the iPad Pro 13-inch is far from cheap, but you're getting laptop-grade power in a thin slate with a great display, for just over $1,000. If you're happy with a smaller screen then the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is on sale at Amazon for $899 (was $999).
Not in the US? Scroll down for iPad deals in your area.
Today's best Apple iPad Pro M4 deals
If you want the biggest and best iPad, Amazon has the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet and one that's all the more attractive with $200 off its price tag. For just over $1,000 you get the mighty M4 chip, a large Liquid Retina XDR display, and 256GB of onboard storage, though if you need more then the 512GB iPad Pro also has $200 off at Amazon.
Getting $100 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.
As you'll see in our iPad Pro 13-inch review it's "an absolute powerhouse of a tablet" and one that can comes with a fantastic OLED display to make whatever you're looking at pop. The latest and greatest iPad Pro is a machine that can just as easily handle photo and video editing as it can some demanding console-quality games like Death Stranding. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard and you've also got a pseudo MacBook.
It's hard not to recommend either iPad Pro with a good chunk cut from their original price, as they are among the best iPads and best tablets you can buy. But if you're not convinced, head over to our Black Friday iPad deals roundup and my tracking of the best Black Friday tablet deals for more tech slate bargains.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.