Not a drill! Amazon just sliced $200 off the most-powerful iPad Pro ever

Thanks to the Black Friday deals having already arrived well before November 29, you can find the new Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for $1,099 (was $1,299). That's a solid $200 saving off a powerful, slick iPad that'll see you through work and play.

As a top-of-the line tablet, the iPad Pro 13-inch is far from cheap, but you're getting laptop-grade power in a thin slate with a great display, for just over $1,000. If you're happy with a smaller screen then the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is on sale at Amazon for $899 (was $999).

Not in the US? Scroll down for iPad deals in your area.

Today's best Apple iPad Pro M4 deals

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Amazon Getting $100 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.

As you'll see in our iPad Pro 13-inch review it's "an absolute powerhouse of a tablet" and one that can comes with a fantastic OLED display to make whatever you're looking at pop. The latest and greatest iPad Pro is a machine that can just as easily handle photo and video editing as it can some demanding console-quality games like Death Stranding. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard and you've also got a pseudo MacBook.

It's hard not to recommend either iPad Pro with a good chunk cut from their original price, as they are among the best iPads and best tablets you can buy. But if you're not convinced, head over to our Black Friday iPad deals roundup and my tracking of the best Black Friday tablet deals for more tech slate bargains.

