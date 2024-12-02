Don't be slow, go pro with these stellar Cyber Monday iPad Pro deals

THis may be your last chance to get a powerful iPad for a great price in the Cyber Monday deals, as you can nab the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for $1,099 (was $1,299), or £1,219.97 (was £1,299) at Amazon UK.

It's no surprise that the iPad Pro ranks among the best tablet options around, thanks to its near-unbeatable performance and slick software that's effortless to use, not to mention the fact that it will integrate seamlessly with the rest of your Apple devices.

Not in the US or UK? Then scroll down for more iPad Pro delass in your area.

Today's best iPad Pro deals in the US

Today's best iPad Pro deals in the UK

In our iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) review, we were blown away by the OLED display and exceptionally sleek and slender design, while at the same time providing powerhouse performance courtesy of Apple' own-made M4 chip, making ita boon for creatives. It's for this reason that we rate it as the best iPad for those after a premium device.

It also has an impressively long battery life, as we got close to 15 hours during our tests, which is five more than Apple claims is its max. The only faults we could find were the lack of an ultra-wide rear camera and the high price, although that latter qualm is lessened by the discount it's now getting.

The iPad Pro 11-inch offers much the same but in a smaller package, making it even more portable. And although the resolutions are different, they both utilize the same display technology and have the same pixel density.

