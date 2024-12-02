Don't be slow, go pro with these stellar Cyber Monday iPad Pro deals
iPad Pro models are heavily discounted this Cyber Monday
THis may be your last chance to get a powerful iPad for a great price in the Cyber Monday deals, as you can nab the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for $1,099 (was $1,299), or £1,219.97 (was £1,299) at Amazon UK.
It's no surprise that the iPad Pro ranks among the best tablet options around, thanks to its near-unbeatable performance and slick software that's effortless to use, not to mention the fact that it will integrate seamlessly with the rest of your Apple devices.
Not in the US or UK? Then scroll down for more iPad Pro delass in your area.
Today's best iPad Pro deals in the US
If you want the biggest and best iPad, Amazon has the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet that's all the more attractive with $200 off its price tag. For just over $1,000 you get the mighty M4 chip, a large Liquid Retina XDR display, and 256GB of onboard storage; if you need more then the 512GB iPad Pro also has $200 off at Amazon.
Today's best iPad Pro deals in the UK
In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but EE has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price.
It's not cheap but it is cheaper, so if you want the biggest and best iPad, both Amazon and John Lewis have the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) on sale right now. It's a mighty tablet and one that's all the more attractive with a chunk of change off its price tag.
In our iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) review, we were blown away by the OLED display and exceptionally sleek and slender design, while at the same time providing powerhouse performance courtesy of Apple' own-made M4 chip, making ita boon for creatives. It's for this reason that we rate it as the best iPad for those after a premium device.
It also has an impressively long battery life, as we got close to 15 hours during our tests, which is five more than Apple claims is its max. The only faults we could find were the lack of an ultra-wide rear camera and the high price, although that latter qualm is lessened by the discount it's now getting.
The iPad Pro 11-inch offers much the same but in a smaller package, making it even more portable. And although the resolutions are different, they both utilize the same display technology and have the same pixel density.
If you're a fan of Apple's other devices, then take a look at our hubs for the best Cyber Monday Apple deals and Cyber Monday iPhone deals. If, however, you want to look at more brands, then head on over to our Cyber Monday tablet deals page.
