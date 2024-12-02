Apple's official Cyber Monday sales end today – here's the full list plus the deals that beat them

The Apple Store Shopping Event's gift voucher deals end today

You can get gift cards up to $200 / £160 in value on certain products

The Cyber Monday retailer deals mostly offer better value

The Apple Store Shopping Event, which are the tech giant's answer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, officially end today (December 2) – so we've rounded up the full list of gift cards on offer, plus the best Cyber Monday deals that beat them.

Apple's shopping event has been almost identical to last year, which means gift cards rather than discounts on most of its current products – apart from recently-announced ones like the iPhone 16. And it's scheduled to end by midnight on December 2, so it's worth checking out if you're buying a gift for someone (or yourself).

For one thing, going with Apple makes trading in your old devices much easier, since you can grab a discount on a new device and offload your old one in a single transaction, instead of having to sell your vintage tech separately.

But on the other, most of Apple's gift card offers can be beaten by deals that are still on offer from retailers. For example, while Apple is offering money off some of its best iPads, you’ll find much better Cyber Monday iPad deals if you look further afield. Likewise, Apple has discounted the AirPods Pro 2, yet Walmart in the US is offering a much more attractive bargain.

To make your Apple-related decision easier, we’ve rounded up all of Apple’s price cuts here – alongside all the best deals that can save you even more money...

Apple Store Shopping Event deals

We’ve included all of Apple’s gift card discounts in the table below, with deals for both the US and UK listed separately.

Don’t expect to find all of the latest Apple products, though – the iPhone 16 range is entirely absent, as are all of the best MacBook Pros. Other key Apple devices are nowhere to be found, from the M4 Mac mini and Apple Watch Series 10 to the iPad mini 7. Presumably, it’s because all of these products are still pretty fresh.

Some of Apple’s accessories have received notable discounts, including the Apple Pencil Pro and the Beats Pill, which have seen their prices cut for the first time in an Apple shopping event. But if these deals aren’t doing it for you, scroll down to see all the best bargains we’ve found at third-party retailers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 US gift voucher UK gift voucher iPhone 15 $75 £60 iPhone 14 $50 £40 iPhone SE $25 £20 MacBook Air 15in (M3) $200 £160 MacBook Air 13in (M3) $175 £140 MacBook Air 13in (M2) $150 £120 iPad Pro $100 £80 iPad Air $75 £60 iPad (10th gen) $50 £40 Apple Watch SE $50 £40 AirPods Pro 2 $50 £40 AirPods 4 $25 £20 AirPods Max $75 £60 HomePod $50 £40 Apple TV 4K $25 £20 Beats Studio Pro $50 £40 Beats Solo 4 Wireless $50 £40 Beats Fit Pro $50 £40 Beats Solo Buds $25 £20 Beats Studio Plus $50 £40 Beats Flex $25 £20 Beats Pill $25 £20 Magic Keyboard $25 £20 Apple Pencil Pro $25 £20 Apple Pencil (2nd gen) $25 £20 Magic Keyboard Folio $25 £20 Smart Keyboard Folio $25 £20

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals (US)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart Record-low price: This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Cyber Monday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Cyber Monday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This offer is in danger of being sold out throughout today as the latest Apple Watch models are always popular.

Apple iPad 10.2, 256GB (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad with 64GB of storage just dropped to $199 - a new record-low price. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $259 at Walmart Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further, to $259. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's $499 deal is a record-low price, though right now it's only available on the purple and blue variants.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Getting $150 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. Note, this is a deal that was $844 over Black Friday so it's not a record-low price. Unfortunately, that price was so popular that there's now a 1-month wait for delivery.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £289 at John Lewis If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is now at its cheapest price yet ahead of Cyber Monday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £259 at John Lewis The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price ahead of Cyber Monday. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was £119 now £84 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for £84. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.