Black Friday Apple Watch deals picked by me (a wearable tech expert) for you

It is officially Black Friday, and the Black Friday Apple Watch deals are in full swing now. We've seen some great deals on the very latest models, including the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE 2, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and last year's Apple Watch Series 9.

I'm TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, and along with our ace deals team, I can guide you through the quagmires of small discounts and dodgy third-party sellers to make sure you've got the information you need to find the right Apple Watch Black Friday deals for you. I've been reviewing the best Apple Watches for years, along with all manner of other smartwatches and fitness kit.

Whether you want an Apple Watch to take calls on-wrist while you're busy, or something to track your long runs and cycling workouts, I'll have the right deal for you. If I don't, it's not on the internet.

Not found what you're looking for? You can always email me at this link, and I'll reply with a deal I think best suits your needs. I'll also share my answer here (anonymously, of course, taking any names off the response).



I'll be updating this page all today, with deals as I find them and useful tips on which Apple Watch to choose. Happy bargain hunting!

Today's best Black Friday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: was $399.99 now $279 at Amazon The best price you can find on the Apple Watch Series 9 is the $279 price at Amazon, a massive $120 off last year's model. It might not have new chip or upgraded display of the Series 10, but it's a worthy wearable at this price.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $329.99 at Walmart Save a whopping $70 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart in the smaller 42mm sizes in Rose Gold, Silver and Jet Black, another great saving on the best mainstream Apple Watch you can buy right now.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS: was $429 now $359 at Amazon This pre-Black Friday deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 is a much bigger discount on this year's watch than expected. Save $70 (another lowest price yet) on the bigger 46mm version of the thinnest and lightest watch Apple has made so far, with the best "glance-friendly" screen yet and three slick new colorways in addition to gesture controls and Ultra Wideband goodies from last year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've worn it, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.

