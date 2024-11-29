Live
Black Friday Apple Watch deals picked by me (a wearable tech expert) for you
I'm tracking every Black Friday Apple Watch deal that matters right now
It is officially Black Friday, and the Black Friday Apple Watch deals are in full swing now. We've seen some great deals on the very latest models, including the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE 2, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and last year's Apple Watch Series 9.
• In the UK? Check out the best UK Black Friday Apple Watch deals here
I'm TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, and along with our ace deals team, I can guide you through the quagmires of small discounts and dodgy third-party sellers to make sure you've got the information you need to find the right Apple Watch Black Friday deals for you. I've been reviewing the best Apple Watches for years, along with all manner of other smartwatches and fitness kit.
Whether you want an Apple Watch to take calls on-wrist while you're busy, or something to track your long runs and cycling workouts, I'll have the right deal for you. If I don't, it's not on the internet.
Not found what you're looking for? You can always email me at this link, and I'll reply with a deal I think best suits your needs. I'll also share my answer here (anonymously, of course, taking any names off the response).
I'll be updating this page all today, with deals as I find them and useful tips on which Apple Watch to choose. Happy bargain hunting!
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Quick links
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm): $149 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): $359 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): $316 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black: $719 at Amazon
Today's best Black Friday smartwatch deals
The best price you can find on the Apple Watch Series 9 is the $279 price at Amazon, a massive $120 off last year's model. It might not have new chip or upgraded display of the Series 10, but it's a worthy wearable at this price.
A terrific deal on the best Apple Watch for most people, and the one I recommend most often. It's the lowest price it's ever been right now, so absolutely essential to pick up for first-time Apple Watch users looking for a low buy-in.
With all watchOS 11 smarts, it's only missing a few premium features compared to the Series 10. It is very unlikely to go lower than this. The 44mm model is down from $279.00 to $179.00.
Save a whopping $70 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart in the smaller 42mm sizes in Rose Gold, Silver and Jet Black, another great saving on the best mainstream Apple Watch you can buy right now.
This pre-Black Friday deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 is a much bigger discount on this year's watch than expected. Save $70 (another lowest price yet) on the bigger 46mm version of the thinnest and lightest watch Apple has made so far, with the best "glance-friendly" screen yet and three slick new colorways in addition to gesture controls and Ultra Wideband goodies from last year.
Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've worn it, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.
Meet the expert
I've been covering Black Friday for five years now, and I've been a health and fitness journalist for 10, so I know what to look for when it comes to deals on smartwatches. As Apple Watches are far and away the most popular smartwatches around, I'll be able to tell you straight away if a deal is good value or not. It might sound simple, but the many configurations and variations of Apple Watches we find make navigating the deals a challenge. It's not just about which Apple watch to buy: sizes, case materials, GPS and Cellular capabilities can all affect the price.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Should I buy an Apple Watch SE on Black Friday?
The Apple Watch SE 2, or SE (2nd Gen) as it's otherwise known, is the best Apple Watch for most people. It does everything people expect an Apple Watch to do including calls, texts, emails, third-party apps and so on. It uses the same watchOS 11 software as all the other up-to-date Apple Watches do, while offering solid workout tracking comparable to the best fitness trackers.
However, because it’s the cheapest in the range, it’s missing a few bells and whistles. Its battery life is the equal of the Apple Watch Series 10 at 18 hours, but the watch is missing the 10's useful fast-charging capability. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 9 and 10, it doesn’t have the advanced S9 or S10 chipsets. These allow you to use the hands-free “double tap” motion control, and make the Series 9 and Series 10 faster, more powerful wrist-based computers.
However, most people just want a cool Apple Watch that does the job for a reasonable price, and we can wholeheartedly recommend the Apple Watch SE 2.
Next up, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), or SE 2. The Apple Watch SE 2 is almost the opposite of the huge, titanium-wrapped Apple Watch Ultra 2 discussed below: instead of a super-advanced watch at a premium price point, it's a new watch made with slightly older parts sold at a lower price point. It's the best value Apple Watch for most people, even at full price.
Right now, you can get the smaller 40mm, GPS-only Apple Watch SE 2 in its Starlight Aluminium case for just $149 on Amazon, a massive $100 saving. That's the lowest price this super-popular watch has ever been, making it the deal to beat this year. Its larger 44mm variant is also down from $279 to $199 at Amazon.
- Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) GPS: was
$249now $149 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm) GPS: was
$279now $199 at Amazon
Should I buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Black Friday?
Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Black Friday? Well, if you're an iPhone user who craves longer battery life, a bigger and better screen (although this is partially mitigated by the incredible screen on the cheaper Apple Watch Series 10, but more on that later) and advanced exercise metrics, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a solid get.
We've rated it the best smartwatch on the market for a reason: it's a high-performance workhorse, with an in-built dive computer, highly accurate GPS (it's allegedly incredibly accurate for running in cities) and programmable Action Button. The titanium casing and safety tools like emergency siren differentiates it from the standard Apple Watch, along with its 36-hour battery life.
It won't last a full weekend without a charge, especially if you're doing GPS workouts which drain the battery life considerably. However, if you love running, cycling, scuba or the great outdoors in any capacity, this is the best Apple Watch for you, especially at a 10% discount. If you don't care about any of that, maybe it's not for you.
US deal: First up we've got this ace Apple Watch Ultra 2 black deal, down from $799 to $719 at Best Buy (and price-matched at Amazon), saving you $80. The coolest thing about this deal is that it comes in its new-for-2024 satin black color, complete with matching black Ocean band. We don't normally see significant discounts on new watches, so this is a welcome surprise.
Even if it is last year's model with a new lick of paint, the Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch on the market today, and doesn't normally see big discounts, so this is well worth snapping up if you've been eyeing Apple Watch Ultra 2 users with envy.
With the chunky nature of the watch and its rugged black titanium exterior, it looks like the sort of watch Batman might wear. We love it at this price: this satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal has taken what might otherwise be an excessive, expensive piece of wristwear, and made it 10% cheaper and 100% cooler.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black: was
$799now $719 at Best Buy