The best Apple Watch 8 deals in October 2022

Apple Watch 8 deals are still fairly slim on the ground with Apple's latest wearable only recently launched. However, we saw the first major discount in a number of early Black Friday deals held by retailers in October. That could mean that the smartwatch will be available for less again in the coming weeks, so stick with us for all the latest prices.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm – and there are seven different case finishes. Whichever you choose, you get a bright always-on Retina display that has an edge-to-edge design so it looks pretty stylish. The Apple Watch 8 has extensive sensors such as an ECG along with blood oxygen level tracking. It now also has temperature sensing for anyone ovulating, providing them with retrospective ovulation estimates. An enhanced workout app provides better details of how your exercise is going, too, while during downtime, car crash and fall detection sensors could keep you safe.

The standard Apple Watch 8 41mm starts at $399 / £419 / AU$629 for a GPS-only model and $499 / £529 / AU$749 for the cellular model. The 45mm model starts from $429 / £449 / AU$679 with the cellular model costing $529 / £549 / AU$779.

That's quite expensive for a smartwatch when compared to something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, so there's room to see some Apple Watch 8 deals eventually to bring the price down. Those deals may not be around yet but check back here regularly.

The best Apple Watch 8 deals

There haven't been many Apple Watch 8 deals yet because the smartwatch has only just been released. However, we did see $50 off the standard 41mm version during some of the early Black Friday sales at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Look for that to return in November.

As soon as there is a discount, you'll see it below thanks to our price comparison tool that saves you the effort of looking around the web for yourself. You'll also always know which retailers have stock.

