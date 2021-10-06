Apple Watch 7 pre-orders: when it goes on sale (and the deals we expect to see)

Apple Watch 7 pre-orders will officially begin Friday, October 8 at 8 AM ET after first being unveiled at last month's Apple event. To help you secure the best price, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about the upcoming release and what Apple Watch 7 deals you can expect.

The Apple Watch 7 has a starting price of $399/£369/AU$599, which is the exact launch cost of its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6. The smartwatch features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



So what Apple Watch 7 deals can we expect? While we don't know the official pre-order deals from third-party retailers, we do know that Apple is currently offering $100 off the Apple Watch 7 when you activate the LTE model with T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon. Apple is also offering credit towards the Series 7 when you trade in an older device. We expect to see more Apple Watch deals once the smartwatch is available for pre-order, and we'll share our predictions further down the page.



Apple Watch 7 pre-orders will be available from the Apple Store and other retailers with an official ship date of Friday, October 15. We'll be updating this guide with all the best Apple Watch 7 deals, so make sure to bookmark this page for the latest offers.

When and where you can pre-order the Apple Watch 7?

You can officially pre-order the Apple Watch 7 on Friday, October 8 at 8 AM ET, with a ship date of October 15.



US: Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 7



In the US, the Apple Watch 7 will be available to purchase from the Apple Store and third-party retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. If you're interested in a Cellular plan with your smartwatch, most US phone carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile will offer the Series 7 smartwatch.



Amazon - the best site for first-time discounts

Apple - discounts on the Apple Watch with trade-in

Best Buy - known for stock on all colors and sizes

Walmart - record-low Apple watch prices during holiday events



UK: Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 7



If you're in the UK, you can pre-order the Apple Watch 7 from Apple.com and retailers like John Lewis, Currys, and Very. If you're interested in the LTE model, UK carriers EE, 02, and Vodafone will carry the Series 7 smartwatch.



Amazon - the best Apple Watch deals on the GPS-only model

Apple - trade-in and save on the Apple Watch with Cellular

Very - plenty of stock on different colors, sizes, and bands

John Lewis - credits toward the Apple Watch when you trade in an older device



Australia: Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 7



You can pre-order Apple's latest smartwatch from the Apple Store and Amazon, and if you're looking for deals on older devices, JB Hi-Fi is a great place to look for bargains.



Amazon - your best bet for the best Apple Watch 7 deals

Apple - get up to AU $190 in credits towards the Apple Watch

JB Hi-Fi - deals on older Apple Watch devices

How much will the Apple Watch 7 cost?

The Apple Watch 7 GPS-only model has a starting price of $399/£369/AU$599 for the 41mm version. Apple hasn't released the cost of the LTE version, but we can assume it will be similar to the price of the Series 6 smartwatch with Cellular, which started at $499/£479/AU$749.

How to pre-order the Apple Watch 7 from phone carriers

Apple Watch 7 pre-orders will be available at most US phone carriers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Purchasing the Series 7 smartwatch from a carrier allows you to make monthly payments and carriers typically offer discounts on LTE Apple Watch models.

What Apple Watch 7 deals are we expecting - and when?

Based on last year's Apple 6 release, we can make predictions on what Apple Watch 7 deals we'll expect on Friday and beyond. While we don't anticipate any pre-order deals on the GPS-only model, US phone carriers typically offer discounts of up to $200 on the Cellular version when you trade in an older device. Apple is also offering credits toward the Apple Watch 7 with trade-in and a $100 discount when you activate the LTE model with T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon.



So when can you see Apple Watch 7 deals on the GPS-only model? Thanks to the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale, we should see slight discounts on the smartwatch throughout the month of November. We could even earlier Black Friday Apple Watch deals, thanks to Amazon's Epic Deals sale, which includes discounts on best-selling tech throughout the month of October.



Thanks to the Apple Watch 7 release, it's also a fantastic time to find deals on older models and we've included the best prices below on the Apple Watch 3, SE, and the Apple Watch Series 6.

