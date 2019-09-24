The best smartwatch deals and sale prices in September 2019

As these smartwatch deals demonstrate, there’s never been a better time to buy a wearable. There’s more choice than ever before, with options ranging from incredible power to equally incredible value for money: as technology improves, cheap smartwatches deliver ever more power for ever less money.

Those improvements mean lots of new models, which means lots of great smartwatch deals and smartwatch sales. Our technology scans all the key retailers to find the very best deals and the cheapest smartwatch prices: let’s compare the specs to find the smartwatch that’s best for you and the best price you can pick it up for.

The best smartwatch deals and prices

Apple Watch 4

Prices falling now on the classic

OS: watchOS 6 | Display: 1.57-inch or 1.78-inch LTPO OLED, 324 x 394 or 368 x 448 | Internal storage: 16GB | Battery duration: 18 hours | Charging method: wireless | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2018 | Launch price: $399/£399/ AU$599

Fall detection and ECG

Looks smaller but screen is bigger

Very, very capable

Production is winding up

The Apple Watch Series 4 is very similar to the previous generation, but there are some important differences. It’s slightly bigger, so the 42mm model is now 44mm and the 38mm is 40mm. The screen is slightly bigger, so there’s more room for information, and the case is slightly thinner. Even though it’s bigger, the Series 4 looks smaller than the Series 3.

The processor is twice as quick, the Bluetooth is 5.0 to the Series 3’s 4.2 so it’s more energy-efficient, and the Series 4 adds fall detection and an electrical heart sensor to the optical heart rate sensor in the Series 3. If you're after the latest model, head on over to our roundup of the latest Apple Watch 5 deals and prices.

Apple Watch 3

The best value Apple Watch you can get

OS: watchOS 6 | Display: 1.37-inch or 1.65-inch OLED 38mm: 340x272; 42mm: 390x312 | Internal storage: 8GB | Battery duration: 18 hours | Charging method: wireless | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2017 | Launch price: £199 / $199 / AU$319

Cheap by Apple standards

Runs the latest WatchOS

Design has aged well

Slower than newest model

The Apple Watch 3 is now the cheapest model in the current Apple Watch range and excellent value for money. Available in 38mm and 42mm models with a 1.5-inch and 1.65-inch OLED display respectively, it looks similar to the Series 5 and almost identical to its predecessor but its screen is brighter, its processor is 70% faster and its wireless chip 50% more energy efficient than the Series 2. It added a barometric altimeter to the existing sensors (optical heart-rate sensing, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensor) and retains the 18-hour battery life and 50m water-resistance of the Series 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung's best smartwatch yet

OS: Tizen OS 4.0 | Display: 1.2-inch or 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, 320 x 320 | Internal storage: 4GB | Battery duration: 4 days | Charging method: wireless | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2018 | Launch price: $329/£279/AU$499

Massive battery life

Beautiful design

Rotating bezel controls

Limited iOS/third-party support

The Samsung Galaxy Watch looks like a real watch, it lasts four days between charges and it’s one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today. Its rotating bezel isn’t just a brilliant idea: it also protects your screen from accidental scratches or drops. It doesn’t look big on medium-sized arms, but it feels big if you’re going to wear the watch to bed to take advantage of its sleep tracking.

Samsung’s Tizen operating system is very nice, but having a proprietary OS does mean that you don’t get the range of third-party apps that you get with WearOS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Hitting the gym?

OS: Tizen OS 4.0 | Display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED, 360 x 360 | Internal storage: 4GB | Battery duration: 2.5 days | Charging method: wireless | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2019 | Launch price: $199.99/£229/AU$348

Smaller and lighter

More gym-friendly

Cheaper than the main Galaxy Watch

No rotating bezel or speaker

The Galaxy Watch Active is a smaller, cheaper, more fitness-focused version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It does without the rotating bezel of its big sister and it doesn’t have a speaker either, so you can’t use it for phone calls or audio notifications. Think of it as a super-powered fitness band or a budget version of its bigger sibling: it still has good battery life and a nice enough operating system but it isn’t quite as powerful as the fully-featured Galaxy Watch and the lack of that bigger case and rotating bezel makes it more gym-friendly but a little more fiddly.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Now with better control options

OS: Tizen 4.0 | Display: 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch Super AMOLED, 360 x 360 | Internal storage: 4GB | Battery duration: 24-36 hours | Charging method: wireless | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2019 | Launch price: $279/£269/AUS$TBC

Improved user interface

New, bigger model

ECG heart sensor

Not much different from the first one

Debuting just six months after the original Galaxy Watch Active, the Active 2 was never going to be a massive leap forward – but it is better than its predecessor. It didn’t bring back the rotating bezel that the original Active lacked but it did introduce a software alternative: you slide your finger around the edge of the screen. The Active 2 introduced a second, slightly larger 44mm version for bigger wrists, and it added an ECG to the array of sensors. It’s an evolution of the original design rather than a revolutionary one, but it’s the better of the two Active generations.

Fitbit Versa Lite

A nice balance of value and quality

OS: Fitbit OS | Display: 1.32-inch LCD, 300 x 300 | Internal storage: none | Battery duration: 4 days | Charging method: USB | Waterproof: splash | Year of release: 2019 | Launch price: $159.95/£149.99/AU$249.95

Cheap and cheerful

Excellent fitness features

4-day battery

Can feel a bit slow

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a stripped-back version of the more expensive Fitbit Versa. Aimed at first-time smartwatch owners, it’s one of the cheapest branded smartwatches you can buy. As you’d expect from a Fitbit its fitness tracking features are very good, and its four-day battery life is impressive. It lacks some of the features of more expensive watches, though: there’s no altimeter or gyroscope, so it can’t track swim laps, it doesn’t do Wi-Fi so app installations and updates are slow and it doesn’t have on-board storage for your music. It’s cute, though, and comfortable too.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit's full-on smartwatch

OS: Fitbit OS | Display: 1.42-inch LCD, 348 x 250 | Internal storage: 2.5GB | Battery duration: 4 days | Charging method: USB | Waterproof: Swim | Year of release: 2017 | Launch price: $299/£299/AUS$449.95

Comfortable to wear

Fitbit Pay included

4-day battery

Not the prettiest

The Fitbit Ionic is Fitbit’s attempt to go head to head with the Apple Watch, so in addition to the usual smartwatch fitness features it also has Fitbit Pay for card-free shopping. You’ll either love or hate the design but it’s comfortable and waterproof and runs for around four days from a single charge (that drops to about 10 hours if you’re constantly using the GPS). Fitbit’s expertise in fitness tracking is evident here, with very good features for tracking exercise and workouts, and the on-board storage is good for about 300 songs for music on the move.

Garmin Forerunner 35

Long battery and suited for runners

OS: proprietary | Display: 1.5-inch LCD, 128 x 128 | Internal storage: N/A | Battery duration: 9 days | Charging method: USB | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2016 | Launch price: $169/£129.99/AUS$219

Specifically designed for runners

9 day battery

Garmin Connect integration

Not a runner? Not for you

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is an entry-level running watch with smart features rather than a fully-fledged smartwatch. While the 35 has notifications and music control it’s essentially a big fitness tracker that also has a few watch features. That’s no bad thing: it uploads your stats to the excellent Garmin Connect, its heart rate sensor means there’s no need for a chest strap when you run, and it doubles as an activity tracker when you’re not pounding pavements to improve your personal best. Expect nine days from the battery in everyday use and 13 hours in training mode with GPS activated.

Amazfit Bip

Stunning value for money

OS: proprietary | Display: 1.28-inch Transflective LCD, 176 x 176 | Internal storage: N/A | Battery duration: 30 days | Charging method: USB | Waterproof: swim | Year of release: 2017 | Launch price: $99/£49.99/AUS$130

Incredibly, ridiculously cheap

Incredible battery life

A real bargain

Fewer downsides than you’d expect

With a promised 30 days of battery life, GPS, heart rate monitoring and an incredibly low price the brilliantly named Bip sounds too good to be true. But it isn’t: it’s a genuine bargain if you don’t mind a few idiosyncrasies like slightly off GPS, occasional step tracking errors and sluggish performance. That’s because Amazfit is part of Xiaomi, who know a thing or two about making decent cheap tech and whose Mi Fit app teams with the Bip. Is it as good as an Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch? Of course it isn’t. But it’s an awful lot cheaper.

