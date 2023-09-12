The best Apple Watch 9 preorder deals: where to buy Apple's latest smartwatch

Looking for all the best Apple Watch 9 preorder deals? To help you find all the best prices around the web, we've created this guide to where to buy Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 9 was unveiled at the Apple September Event and is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the smaller 41mm display and $429 / £429 / AU$1,199 for the larger 45mm display.

On track to be this year's best smartwatch, the Series 9 is Apple's first carbon-neutral product, and it's more powerful than ever thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display, watchOS 10 with redesigned apps, and for the first time ever, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



Today is the first day that Apple Watch 9 preorders are available, and as of right now, the Apple Store is the only retailer that has the smartwatch available to buy. More retailers should have the Apple Watch 9 in the coming days, and we'll update this guide with all the best available offers.

The Apple Watch 9 will ship on Friday, September 22, and if you're looking for a bigger display, you can check out today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorder deals.

Best Apple Watch 9 preorder deals

Apple Watch 9: pre-order the Apple Watch 9 and save up to $380 / £320 / AU$500 with trade-in

The Apple Watch 9 is officially available to pre-order with a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 41mm model. Apple is offering up to $380 / £320 / AU$500 in Apple credits towards the smartwatch if you have an eligible Apple device to trade in. The Apple Watch 9 has a ship date of September 22 and is available in color choices of starlight, midnight, silver, product red, and a new pink aluminum case.

Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 9

Below, we've listed where you can pre-order the Apple Watch 9 in the US, UK, and Australia, which includes links to the Apple store, and we'll update when third-party retailers like Amazon have the Apple Watch 9 available to pre-order.

Apple Watch 9 preorder deals in the US

Apple Watch 9 preorder deals in the UK

Apple Watch 9 preorder deals in Australia

What is the price of Apple Watch 9?

The Apple Watch 9 has a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 41mm version and $429 / £429 / AU$1,199 for the larger 45mm display.

You can also check out our iPhone 15 preorders guide and see more of the best Apple Watch deals and today's best cheap smartwatch sales.