Apple iPhone 16 preorder deals: when they'll likely arrive and what to expect

It's almost September and that can only mean one thing for avid tech lovers: a new generation of iPhones is likely just around the corner. As of writing, no details have been confirmed by Apple (not even the existence of the devices), but we're almost certain that the iPhone 16 will be released soon, based on previous launches.

If you're already researching for your next upgrade, you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 preorder deals right here. As deals editor at TechRadar, I've been covering Apple launches for over four years now so I'm well placed to tell you exactly what types of promotions to expect and when to expect them.

Generally speaking, I expect the iPhone 16 series to cost around the same as the previous iterations - and the promotions should be relatively similar too. That means big trade-in rebates, discounts tied to plans, and potentially free devices. I've covered both the US and UK territories in more detail below.

When will Apple iPhone 16 preorders start?

As of writing, the iPhone 16 release date hasn't been confirmed yet. We don't expect the devices to be announced until the annual Apple keynote in early September - which is when the devices are traditionally unveiled.

Generally speaking, the Apple keynote usually takes place on either a Tuesday or Wednesday sometime in the first few weeks of September. Preorders launch on the following Friday so there's usually a small window between unveiling and actually laying down some cash to secure an upgrade.

Based on the above information, the most likely dates for the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 preorders are either Friday 6th or Friday 13th of September.

How much will the iPhone 16 cost?

Apple doesn't tend to deviate much from its usual formula when it comes to pricing for the next generation of iPhones so we're expecting similar prices to the iPhone 15 series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Apple iPhone 15 starting prices Row 0 - Cell 0 US prices UK prices iPhone 15 $799 £799 iPhone 15 Plus $899 £899 iPhone 15 Pro $999 £999 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199 £1,199

The standard iPhone 15 will almost certainly start in the ballpark of $799 / £799 for the baseline 128GB storage model. This is the kind of price you generally pay for the standard flagship from the big manufacturers. The Pro models will generally cost a premium (we expect $999 / £999), but these prices may be offset slightly by more enticing deals - more on that below.

What type of iPhone 16 deals to expect

Trade-in rebates will certainly offer the biggest discounts

Potentially free phones with unlimited plans in the US

Free iPads and Apple Watches with eligible purchases at some carriers

For the US, we're expecting the best iPhone 16 deals to revolve around the usual trade-in rebates at the major carriers and Apple itself. If you're looking for an unlocked device, Apple will be the sole vendor for devices and should offer somewhere between $500 to $600 off all models as a maximum rebate. The deals at the major carriers could reach savings of up to $1,000 but they'll be tied behind expensive two and three-year unlimited data plans.

In recent years we've seen a few carriers deviate somewhat from the trade-in-only deals on the latest iPhones. Verizon, for example, has been giving away the standard iPhone 15 for free alongside a new line on an unlimited Ultimate or Plus plan without the need for a trade. It's also experimented with throwing in free iPads and Apple Watch SE's alongside phones, although these always require extra cellular lines (usually costing $5 to $10 per month extra).

Over in the UK, Apple will likely offer a maximum rebate of up to £600 off all devices unlocked, based on its current trade-in program. The major networks will also likely offer their own trade-in programs and additional savings for air time plans - this includes O2, Vodafone, EE, and Three. Generally speaking, based on recent phone launches this year, you often see trade-in discounts of up to £600 off and reductions in the ballpark of £200 to £300 on the plan itself.

Will any of the devices sell out?

It's highly unlikely we'll see any of the devices 'sell out' in the traditional sense. The supply chain is usually good for iPhones and we haven't seen any devices sell out at release for a few generations now.

If the devices are exceedingly popular, we could potentially see slightly delayed delivery times following the preorder phase. This really depends on how the devices are received, however, and it's unlikely that preorders will sell out at any point.

The main draw of placing a preorder, then, is not to secure a device, but to get your hands on one of the excellent deals that are usually available. Generally speaking, the deals from the initial preorders phase tend to be a little stronger than the usual promotions you find at the major carriers at any one time.

The iPhone 16: what to expect

We've become accustomed to rather minor upgrades with subsequent iterations of the iPhone in recent years so we're not expecting fireworks with the next generation of devices. That said, Apple will likely have some well-thought-out upgrades to tempt those looking to trade in older devices.

For example, we think it's likely that the Apple iPhone 16 will inherit the powerful A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro whereas the iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get a new A18 Pro or equivalent chipset. These new processors will almost certainly feature a focus on AI integration and related features - which is where all flagship devices are headed these days. Bundled in with hardware improvements will be the latest iOS 18, which of course will also likely feature some kind of new AI features akin to what the latest Android smartphones are carrying.

Design-wise, we don't expect many changes with the iPhone 16, although it may inherit the Action button from the previous 15 Pro models. Overall, the models will likely look and feel similar to the previous models based on previous releases.

Camera-wise, all rumors so far have suggested minor tweaks to the standard devices. The Pro Max, however, could see a substantial hardware improvement to its main and ultra-wide sensors. There's currently no word on the standard Pro model, but the Pro Max is tipped to have its ultra-wide bumped up from 12MP to a respectable 48MP.