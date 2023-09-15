Today's best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals: here's how to get up to $1,000 off at Verizon, AT&T, and more

iPhone 15 Pro Max deals: jump to... (Image credit: Future) 1. Today's best deals

2. FAQ

There's a new Apple flagship in town, and we're rounding up all the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals from the initial preorder window into one handy page right here. Regardless of whether you're looking to upgrade or doing some research, you'll find everything you need to know right here on this page.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals include up to $1,000 off with trade-in rebates at the major carriers - enough to significantly cut down the introductory price of $1,099 for the device. Devices preordered this week will be delivered for the official release date of September 22nd, so there's not long to wait until you can get your hands on this stunning new device.

We're still getting to grips with the device with our hands-on iPhone 15 Pro Max review, but our impressions are pretty positive so far. Upgrades to the camera and chipset make it the most powerful device yet, while the subtle changes to the design and new titanium chassis give it a fresh look for 2023. Is it worth the upgrade? Well, that will depend on your needs, but today's iPhone 15 Pro Max deals could help make that decision much easier.

If you want to compare these promotions to those on the other devices in the range, head to our main iPhone 15 deals page. Alternatively, head to our iPhone deals hub for this week's top promotions on older devices.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals

Recent updates

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's debuting its initial iPhone 15 Pro Max deals with one of the most competitive trade-in rebates we've seen from the carrier. While the maximum saving of up to $1,000 isn't anything new (it's a match for the usual on the big flagships), it's possible to trade in any iPhone in any condition and get your discount. All-in-all, this is a very flexible trade-in option indeed if you're signing up for a new line on an unlimited data plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's initial iPhone 15 Pro Max deal isn't a surprise, but it is a fantastic option for upgraders. Right now, the carrier is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 - a match for the best we've seen at AT&T. Note that you will need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this savings, as with all of the best deals at the big carriers.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

If you're looking for an unlocked device, then Apple is going to be your only choice, unfortunately. The good news, however, is that Apple has its own trade-in program that offers pretty good rebates of up to $650 on fully unlocked devices. If you're handing over an iPhone 14 Pro Max in good condition, you'll be able to score the full amount here, but the iPhone 14 will still fetch up to $430.

iPhone 15 Pro Max deals: FAQ

Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max worth upgrading to?

A17 Bionic Pro chip offers better gaming performance

Quicker at AI integrated tasks

Upgraded zoom and sensor for camera

Titanium chassis reduces weight

USB-C port with USB 3.0 speeds

Sometimes Apple can be guilty of incremental upgrades for its next generation of flagship devices, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max features solid improvements to nearly every aspect of the device. Not only has the design received a make-over with its gorgeous brushed titanium chassis and neatly rounded-off edges, but internally it's received some significant upgrades.

At the heart of the device sits the A17 Bionic Pro, a chipset that utilizes the latest 3-nanometer process node to offer better power efficiency and overall performance for AI integration and gaming. While the chip is incrementally more powerful than the A16 for everyday tasks, it's up to 20% faster for gaming and up to twice as quick for AI-assisted tasks like photo editing, voice transcription, and auto-correct.

Camera-wise, avid mobile photographers will be glad to know that the 15 Pro Max not only features a slightly larger sensor (always handy for low-light capture) and a new 5x optical zoom that's exclusive to the Max model specifically. We're a little disappointed the Max doesn't have a 10x periscope zoom like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there's no doubt that the Max will take fantastic pictures thanks to the 48MP sensor and host of software tricks that Apple implements well for its photos.

Another major new addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the inclusion of a new Action Button - a control that replaces the old silence/mute button that's featured on every iPhone since its inception. This one is a welcome change since not only can that action button still function as a mute, but it can also be mapped to a number of apps, widgets, and custom functions. Essentially, you're going to be able to navigate straight to your favorite apps without having to deal with the home screens and menus.

Finally, perhaps the best new feature for the 15 Pro Max - it now has a USB-C port instead of a lightning port. This isn't exactly a first for Apple since we've had USB-C on iPads and MacBooks for a while now, but it's the first time we've seen its inclusion on an iPhone. Unlike the USB 2.0 port on the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now supports USB 3.0 data transfer and charging speeds, which is always handy.