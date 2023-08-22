iPhone 15 deals: our predictions and what to expect next month

This year's iPhone 15 deals could be just around the corner now as Apple generally releases its flagship devices every September. If you're thinking about making that upgrade - welcome, we've packed this page full of every piece of useful information we could think of to help our readers save some cash.

Along with predicted dates for iPhone 15 preorders, which you can see just below, we've also rounded up the most likely deals that you'll find on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at launch. While none of these devices have been officially announced (we don't even know if they'll be called the iPhone 15), we're happy to share our wealth of experience from covering over ten years of iPhone launches. We've also included links to the latest news, rumors, and a wealth of other useful pages further down the page.

For current promotions on existing devices, head on over to our main iPhone deals hub.

When will iPhone 15 deals be available? We're expecting good iPhone 15 deals to land sometime in mid-September. Generally speaking, new iPhones are announced at the Apple September event, which is usually held on a Tuesday in the second or third week of the month. An initial preorders phase tends to follow on Friday, which is when we're expecting retailers to launch their initial iPhone 15 deals. We think the most likely date for these deals is September 15th right now. We do stress, however, that this is just a prediction as neither the Apple September event nor the devices have been officially announced.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Predicted US price Predicted UK price iPhone 15 $799 £849 iPhone 15 Plus $899 £949 iPhone 15 Pro $999 £1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,099 £1,199

We're expecting the iPhone 15 series to debut at roughly the same prices as the previous iPhone 14 series, which you can see outlined just above. Generally speaking, Apple's range of flagship devices has been consistently priced in the US over the past few years, with minor price increases only in the UK.

Even though there have been rumors recently that the iPhone 15 could debut at a higher price than the iPhone 14, we don't think Apple will deviate too heavily from its tried and true formula. If there are price increases, we wouldn't expect much more than $50 to $100 extra versus last year's device costs.

Predicted iPhone 15 deals in the US

Apple iPhone 15: up to $600 off with a trade at Apple

Apple itself will likely be the sole retailer for new unlocked devices for launch - just as it usually always is. Luckily, however, Apple operates a good trade-in program that's usually a very painless method indeed to get a nice discount on an upgrade. This year, the official retailer has capped out its trade-in rebate at a maximum of up to $620, which we expect will be in the rough ballpark for the upcoming iPhone 15 launch.

Apple iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off with a trade at Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 15 deals for launch will almost certainly revolve around big trade-in rebates. Generally speaking, you can expect up to $1,000 off the Pro models and up to $800 off the 'standard' models, which is exactly the same as the deals that are usually offered on the iPhone 14 series. Another commonplace promotion at Verizon are cheap accessories - such as the option to bundle in an Apple Watch or iPad for free or at a significant discount. These extra device deals can be good but accessory lines are usually paid separately so your mileage may vary in regard to value.

Apple iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off with a trade at AT&T

AT&T is likely to offer big trade-in rebates for its initial batch of iPhone 15 deals, with $1,000 being the current record rebate. As with other carriers, AT&T usually reserves the biggest rebates for the Pro models, with the standard iPhones usually available with a rebate of anywhere between $700 to $800 off. AT&T doesn't tend to offer freebies and extra devices, unlike some other carriers, but it does sometimes have slightly more relaxed trade-in criteria, making it easier to get the full amount off of your new device.

Predicted iPhone 15 deals in the UK

Up to £630 off with a trade-in at Apple

Good contract options at third-party retailers

Potential for freebies like headphones

Over in the UK, there will be a selection of retailers offering unlocked iPhone 15 deals at launch - likely Apple, John Lewis, and probably Currys.

Like in the US, Apple runs its own trade-in program that's great if you're looking to upgrade from an older device. So far, the record for trade-in rebates at Apple UK is up to £630 off, which could potentially be matched at other stores also.

For contracts, the best deals tend to be at third-party mobile retailers like Mobiles.co.uk, Carphone Warehouse, and Affordable Mobiles. These vendors usually offer a diverse range of major network tariffs with generous data allowances and reasonable upfront costs. If you're looking to split out your device costs over multiple months, then these retailers are the best option. They also sometimes throw in free gifts like cheap headphones and limited subscriptions to streaming and music services.

Will the iPhone 15 be worth it?

Likely to feature Dynamic Island on all models

New rounded off design rumored

Potential for 48MP camera on standard models

A17 Bionic chipset likely on Pro models

As of writing, there are no confirmed details surrounding the iPhone 15 since none of the upcoming devices have even been announced. There are, however, plenty of juicy rumors circulating around right now that tease some relatively believable upgrades for the upcoming devices.

First of all, it's likely that all four devices will feature the Dynamic Island - a display feature that's so far only been featured on the Pro models. Other touted hand-me-down upgrades for the iPhone 15 include the 48MP main camera and the A16 Bionic chipset, both of which are again from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Perhaps the biggest rumor that's circulating around the iPhone 15 right now is that all devices will feature a slightly rounded-off back edge - a design quirk that harkens back to the iPhone 11. If this is the case, then this will be the first time the design of the standard iPhone model has been tweaked since the iPhone 12 back in 2022.

Are these rumored features enough to warrant an upgrade? We would say it depends on how good the iPhone 15 deals are at launch. If you can, for example, get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and you're ready for a new plan then it's a great idea to upgrade your device regardless. If you're interested, you can read our 3 reasons to buy the iPhone 15 or 3 reasons not to buy the iPhone 15 pages.