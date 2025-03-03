This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap

Those looking for a decent Apple device on a budget will be well served by this week's best iPhone 16e deals, which collectively offer some superb options for picking up this new device on the cheap.

Alongside massive trade-in rebates, major carriers in both the US and UK have great discounts if you pick up the device alongside a plan. I've rounded up all of this week's best options below so you can easily compare all your options.

As an overview, the new Apple iPhone 16e comes in at $599 / £599, which firmly puts it in the 'mid-range' price bracket for smartphones. It is, by all accounts, a pricer device than the iPhone SE that Apple has seemingly replaced with this model but it's a much more feature-laden device.

For example, not only does the Apple iPhone 16e feature a much, much more modern design and display, but it also features the same A18 chipset and main camera as the standard iPhone 16. Check out our Apple iPhone 16e review if you want a full run-down of this excellent new device.

Apple iPhone 16e deals in the US

Apple iPhone 16e: $5/mo with an unlimited plan, or up to $600 off with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's opening iPhone 16e promo features two deals to check out. You can either trade in an old handset to potentially get the device for free thanks to a maximum rebate of up to $600 off, or you can instead just get it on an unlimited line for $5/mo. Both are pretty good but it's worth noting that Verizon is currently giving the standard iPhone 16 away for free on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. Unless you're going for a line on the basic Welcome unlimited plan, then it definitely makes sense to opt for the pricier flagship device!

Apple iPhone 16e: $16.67 $5.99/mo with an unlimited plan, plus $200 off for new customers at AT&T

AT&T's opening deal on the iPhone 16e gets you a significant price cut alongside an unlimited data plan without the need for that usual annoying trade-in. At $6/mo, you essentially score the device for a third of the usual price and new customers can also take advantage of an additional $200 off for bill credits that the carrier is also offering right now.

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299 with $60/mo plan at Boost Mobile

The prepaid carrier Boost Mobile is offering a really decent upfront $300 discount on the new iPhone 16e. No trade-ins are needed here, but you will need to pick up the device alongside the carrier's $60/mo Unlimited Premium plan, which is a really good prepaid plan for those who want a nice chunk of priority data per month. Overall, a very strong offer.

Apple iPhone 16e: trade-in a device and get up to $600 off at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity is offering a pretty standard deal for the iPhone 16e right now, with a trade-in rebate that's technically enough to cover the entire cost of the device. With a number of excellent cheap cell phone plans, Xfinity could be a good choice if you're looking to save some cash in the long run by pairing up the iPhone 16e with a more budget-friendly plan.

Apple iPhone 16e: get up to $630 off with a trade-in at Apple

You can technically get a free device with an eligible trade-in at Apple but it's usually pretty tricky to hit that maximum saving unless you trade in a really high-end device. Still, Apple is the sole vendor for unlocked iPhones and this is definitely a good deal overall if you want to break away from those pricey unlimited plans at the major carriers.

Apple iPhone 16e deals in the UK

What's new with the iPhone 16e?

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

It features the A18 chipset, a 6.1-inch OLED display, a single 48MP rear camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera

The iPhone 16e is also compatible with Apple Intelligence

The phone features Apple's first homegrown cellular modem, the C1

Unlike with previous 'SE' devices, Apple has taken a slightly different path with the iPhone 16e. As the name suggests, this device is much more akin to a new mid-range iPhone 16 rather than a re-hash of an older model. For example, it shares the same A18 chipset with the main iPhone 16, along with Apple Intelligence compatibility.

There are a few major differences between the devices, however. For example, the iPhone 16e features a notch on the display instead of Dynamic Island and no action button.

You also only get a single 48MP rear camera and 12MP front camera, which aren't quite as specced-out as those on the iPhone 16. We do expect good performance, however, as it's the same 'main camera' as the one used on the standard model with an integrated 2x telephoto.