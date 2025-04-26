Interested in the iPhone 16e? Here are two deals that can save you $300 without a trade-in or pricey plan

We're in a great place for cheap iPhone deals right now. Not only do we have the new iPhone 16e as a new mid-range option, but several of the best prepaid carriers are also offering excellent options to pair up the device with cheap plans.

One of the best options currently is over at the Verizon subsidiary Total Wireless, which is offering an excellent $300 discount on the device for new customers. The carrier's plans start at just $40 for a single line, which is a fraction of the parent company's options, and you can also get multi-line discounts.

If you're a single-line user, however, you might also want to consider Visible Wireless' current $360 discount on the device alongside the new Visible Pro Plus plan. This promotion coincides with the launch of said plan, which offers unlimited data on the high-end (and fast) Verizon Wideband 5G network and 4K UHD video streaming. The plan usually costs $45/mo, but this particular promotion is great for cutting that monthly cost right down to size.

Apple iPhone 16e deals at prepaid carriers

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299.99 with a plan at Total Wireless

Verizon's Total Wireless subsidiary is a great choice if you want an iPhone and unlimited plan on a budget, particularly with the carrier's current deal on the iPhone 16e. New customers at Total can currently get a massive $300 price cut when they pair up the device alongside a 5G unlimited plan at the carrier. These plans start at just $40/mo for one line so they're a great option if you're looking to save some cash.

Apple iPhone 16e: get $360 off with a Plus Pro plan at Visible

Another great option for an iPhone 16e deal this week. Visible Wireless is offering a hefty $360 discount in bill credits when you pair up the device alongside a new Visible Plus Pro plan. The plan in question here is the latest high-end option from the carrier, which not only includes unlimited data on the Verizon Wideband 5G network, but 4K video streaming and the fastest mobile hotspot allowance possible at the carrier.

Both these deals are great for addressing the main issue for the new iPhone 16e, which is that it costs significantly more than the budget-orientated iPhone SE 2. If you're interested in learning more about the device, I recommend checking out our main iPhone 16e review for our latest thoughts and an in-depth overview.

More of this week's best iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

If you're looking to go all-out on a new iPhone and plan, then it's worth considering Verizon's deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max right now. The carrier has waived the usual trade-in criteria to get this device for free for both new and existing customers. The catch, however, is that you need a line on the high-end Ultimate unlimited plan, which is the priciest of the three myPlan options. On the bright side, that plan also gets you a 50% discount on accessory cellular lines, which is handy since Verizon is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch right now.