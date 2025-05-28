Quick! You can get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $199 at Visible with a plan, but not for much longer

I've just spotted a superb deal on the still-great Apple iPhone 14 Plus over at Visible Wireless - one of our favorite prepaid carriers here at TechRadar.

For a limited time, you'll be able to score the iPhone 14 Plus for just $199 if you pick up the device alongside a new line on a Visible Plus Pro unlimited plan.

No trade-ins are needed at all with this deal, which makes it a very flexible option if you've been looking for a decent iPhone on a budget. You do, however, need that line on the Visible Plus Pro plan, which is the priciest unlimited plan at the carrier ($45/mo).

While expensive, the Visible Plus Pro Plan does come with unlimited talk, text, and completely unlimited data on the super-speedy Verizon 5G Wideband network, which makes it a great choice if you're a particularly data-hungry user. Just note that Wideband network coverage can vary, so it's worth checking your local area before you jump on board.

It's also worth noting that the iPhone 14 Plus is only in stock in the blue color as of writing, so it's definitely worth jumping on this deal before it's too late.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus deal at Visible

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729 now $199 with Visible+ Pro plan

The prepaid carrier is currently offering a huge price cut on the still-excellent iPhone 14 Plus. No trade-ins are currently needed to get this device for just $199 today, only a new line on the Visible+ Pro Plan. While that's the priciest plan at the carrier, it's a great choice if you need heaps of speedy 5G data and mobile hotspot.

Does the iPhone 14 Plus still hold up?

The iPhone 14 Plus still holds up great for 2025 if you're aware of what you're getting. The A15 Bionic chip continues to deliver reliable performance for everyday tasks, and its impressive battery can easily last over a day. The iPhone 14, of which the Plus is essentially just an upscaled version, is an overall great value when paired up with a deal like today's promotion at Visible.

As an older device, however, there are some trade-offs. For example, the iPhone 14 Plus still uses the older Lightning proprietary port rather than the ubiquitous USB-C that's featured on the newer models. The iPhone 14 Plus also won't feature as many iOS updates down the line, which include new features like Apple Intelligence. Still, the iPhone 14 Plus is a powerful device with solid performance, battery life, and a great price, thanks to this deal.