The perfect cheap iPhone deal? Get the iPhone 14 for just $99 at Total Wireless

The prepaid carrier Total Wireless has been hitting it out of the park with its iPhone deals recently, and there's yet another fantastic option at the carrier this week.

Right now, new customers can pick up the iPhone 14 for just $99 (was $529) alongside a line on the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan if they switch over from another carrier. That's a total saving of $430 without the need for a new carrier on one of Total Wireless best prepaid plans.

As an overview, the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan comes in at $60/mo for a single line, which is pretty pricey for a prepaid option, but it features completely unlimited 5G data on the high-end Verizon Wideband 5G network and unlimited mobile hotspot. You'll also get a free Disney+ Premium subscription, which easily makes it one of the most feature-laden prepaid plans on the market currently.

Apple iPhone 14 deal at Total Wireless

Apple iPhone 14: was $529 now $99 with a plan at Total Wireless

Looking for the perfect cheap iPhone and prepaid plan combo? Total Wireless' latest deal lets you bag the still-excellent iPhone 14 alongside the carrier's excellent 5G+ plan for just $99 without the need for a trade-in. With unlimited 5G data, mobile hotspot, and roaming to 15+ countries, the Total Wireless 5G+ plan is a great option if you need a fully-featured unlimited prepaid plan.

Is the iPhone 14 still worth buying?

The iPhone 14 is three years old but it's still a decent buy if you want a powerful device on a budget. Yes, it features older components, but the display and cameras still hold up great, and the A15 Bionic chipset is perfect for zipping through everyday tasks.

The main difference between this device and the newer iterations in the iPhone range are that the latest devices feature slightly better chipsets with a focus on new AI-integrated features. These could be handy depending on your use case and Apple has made most of the advanced stuff exclusive to the newer devices. The iPhone 14 also features the infamous display notch, which has been slimmed down significantly on the newer devices.

