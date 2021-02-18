The best prepaid plans for February 2021

If you're interested in cutting the red tape and saving some cash, our list of the best prepaid plans is sure to prove handy. We're always looking to bag our readers a bargain here at TechRadar so we've set our sights on providing some well-researched recommendations for those looking to go with a smaller cell phone company right here on this page.

By cutting down those lengthy service contracts, monthly fees, and doing away with annoyances like credit checks, prepaid plans have really grown in popularity in recent years and there are a wealth of great companies to choose from now. We've included what we think are the best value prepaid plans for most users, although we've tried to cover other cases as well, so those looking for a family plan for example will also find some choices here too.

On each selection, we've included general information such as what you'll be looking to pay, data allowances, perks, as well as some brief pros and cons for each service. As always with cell phone plan research, you'll want to have a general idea of how much data you'll want and what your budget is before you dive in to get the most out of our best prepaid plans guide.

At the bottom of the page, you'll also find our answers to your frequently asked prepaid plan questions. For more tips, and to see how these plans stack up against the big carriers, you can also visit our main best cell phone plans page.

Mint Mobile - best for overall value Visible - best for unlimited data on a budget AT&T prepaid - best for big carrier value Verizon prepaid - best for coverage and perks Boost Mobile - best for flexible family options

1. Mint Mobile Best for overall value Specifications Pricing: $15/mo - $30/mo Data options: 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, Unlimited Talk & Text: Unlimited Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling Network: T-Mobile TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Exceptional value + 5G and excellent perks + Flexible plan choices Reasons to avoid - Have to buy in bulk to get the best rates

Mint Mobile is currently one of the most popular prepaid carriers and it's easy to see why with its flexible plan options, perks, and overall value.

What makes Mint unique is its pricing system - which allows customers to buy varying amounts of months upfront in bulk for an overall lower cost to their plan. Of course, the downside here is to get the best rates you'll need to commit to a longer time frame (which negates that prepaid flexibility), but, if you're ready to lay down a bit of cash upfront you'll get very, very competitive amounts of data and perks for the money with Mint.

Right now, for example, you can score yourself 10GB of data for just $20 a month if you opt for a 12-month subscription - a very cheap price. Even more generous is Mint's inclusion of 5G and free mobile hotspotting with all the plans, which overall make its service one of the best value options around.

Mint also operates one of the cheapest unlimited data plans around right now at just $30/mo (12 months), although unlike Visible (see below), you're getting your data speeds capped after 35GB of usage, making it not quite as 'unlimited' as some other prepaid unlimited options.

2. Visible Best for unlimited data on a budget Specifications Pricing: $40mo Data options: Unlimited Talk & Text: Unlimited Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling Network: Verizon TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + Simple pricing with no hidden charges + Unique party pay features + Verizon coverage Reasons to avoid - Slightly more expensive than Mints unlimited

For those looking for an unlimited prepaid plan without restrictions at a reasonable price point, you'll want to check out Visible. This Verizon offshoot simply only offers one plan, but luckily for us, it's a fantastic option.

At $40 a month, the Visible prepaid plan sits somewhere in the middle in regards to cost, however, it's completely unlimited, uses Verizon's 5G network, and has unlimited mobile hotspotting. Subsequently, it's actually fantastic value if you simply want an unlimited data plan with that monthly flexibility of having no annual contract.

Another awesome unique perk for Visible is the service's new Party Pay option - which is the carrier's answer to the family plan's often seen at other carriers. Using this feature you can add-on additional lines to a plan for a discount - $35/mo for two, $30/mo for three, and $25/mo for four or more users. The interesting thing here is those 'sharing' this plan don't have to be in the same household or even split the bill amongst themselves - everyone's billed separately, meaning you can pretty much pair up with any other Visible user to get a discount, kind of neat.

3. AT&T prepaid Best for big carrier value Specifications Pricing: $25/mo - $75/mo Data options: 5GB, 8GB, 15GB, Unlimited Talk & Text: Unlimited Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling Network: AT&T TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + Data rollover + Good value, for a big carrier Reasons to avoid - No 5G on basic plans

AT&T stands out amongst most major carriers by offering some really competitive prepaid options to go along with its other more traditional post-paid options. Unlike its major competitors, AT&T has the option for both upfront multi-month subscriptions (like Mint), or the more usual pay-per-month options that you normally see with prepaid options.

Its buy upfront options include a 12-month subscription that can net you 8GB of data for just $25 a month - not a bad option if you'd prefer to go with a major carrier but still want to keep those plan bills down. Of course, you could also opt to go for the monthly service, which while being pricier, does resemble its post-paid plans in that they offer better perks like 5G access, family plan savings, and free calls to Mexico and Canada (on the 15GB plan and up).

4. Verizon prepaid Best for coverage and perks Specifications Pricing: $25/mo - $75/mo Data options: 5GB, 15GB, Unlimited Talk & Text: Unlimited Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot, free Mex & CA calling Network: Verizon TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + No deprioritization + 5G on all plans + Excellent coverage Reasons to avoid - Need to commit to get the best rates

Another great major carrier to consider is Verizon, which, while not having the lowest prices across the board generally has the best coverage as well as perks - even for its prepaid customers.

5G access comes as standard for all Verizon prepaid plans, as does free mobile hot-spotting, although free calling to Mexico and Canada is reserved for the 15GB data plan ($35/mo) and upwards. You can also opt to go for one of two unlimited plans, starting at $50 a month, although it's definitely beaten out by Visible for value in our eyes.

Another slight downside to Verizon is its loyalty discount scheme - which lowers your plan price when you both stick with the service for over four months and opt-in to the autopay feature. On the surface, this is great because it can lower your bill down to just $25/mo at the lowest, however, it does mean you're having to commit to a longer period and also have to go a few months with higher bills too, which makes Verizon slightly more inflexible than most of the best prepaid plans.

5. Boost mobile Best for flexible family options Specifications Pricing: $10/mo - $60/mo Data options: 1GB - Unlimited Talk & Text: Unlimited Perks: 5G, mobile hotspot Network: T-Mobile TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit site Reasons to buy + Flexible options for additional lines Reasons to avoid - Lowest prices after 6-months - Cheapest plans for BOYO customers only

If you're looking to sign all your family or multiple people up to the same prepaid plan for maximum savings, Boost Mobile offers an absolute ton of great options. Not only does it allow you to mix-and-match various prepaid plans of different data allowances to create your own plan, but you can also get three 35GB plans for just $90 a month - excellent value.

Being on T-Mobile's network gives you plenty of good coverage too, and there are also options for bringing your own device over to the network.

Where Boost Mobile gets less generous, however, is its solo-prepaid plan options, which while not outrageously expensive, do sit somewhere in the middle in regards to overall value. Like Verizon, its best value option (15GB, $35/mo) only comes down in price after 6 months, and its cheapest plans are for new customers bringing their own devices over only. Definitely one for the family and plan sharers then.

Best prepaid plans: FAQ

What is the best prepaid plan?

The best prepaid plan is going to be subjective and unique to your own needs. For example, if you're buying for a data-hungry family or group of individuals, you may want to opt for Visible's awesome new Party Pay service or Boost Mobile's flexible family plan options.

That said, however, for most individual buyers we recommend Mint Mobile as the overall best value right now. While you do have to buy your data upfront with Mint (12 months for the best rate) this service offers a ton of data for the money as well as good perks. Existing Mint customers also seem to agree too, giving the service very high ratings for customer satisfaction on Mint's TrustPilot page.

How do prepaid plans work?

In a very brief nutshell, prepaid plans differ from the traditional 'postpaid' options by not tying you down to a long-term contract. The name prepaid itself refers to the way in which most prepaid companies will charge you upfront at the beginning of the month for a plan that'll need to be renewed again after that month is through.

However, the lines have blurred in recent years and some prepaid companies (like Mint), offer longer-term options across multiple months, meaning the distinction between 'prepaid' and 'postpaid' has lessened somewhat in recent times.

These days, prepaid generally refers to smaller cell phone companies' plans (or MVNOs), whereas postpaid refers to the plans offered by the biggest three companies (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). These smaller companies will generally offer cheaper plans overall on a shorter timescale (and without a credit check) but have their plans subject to deprioritization - a fancy way of saying their plans data usage might slow down in peak times because they use the same networks as the bigger companies but don't own them themselves. Not owning those networks means these companies don't have to pay upkeep (meaning cheaper plans), but the bigger companies always prioritize the best speeds for their own customers.

Are prepaid plans worth it?

If you're looking to reign in that hefty cell phone bill then the answer is definitely yes. When it comes to outright value prepaid is definitely the way to go and you'll also get the added benefit of being able to buy your own separately (and cheaply) and not have it tied to a specific network. Not being tied down means you can potentially switch out your network provider without much red tape or cost if you're dissatisfied with your service too.

That said, there are also a few caveats with going prepaid too that you should be aware of. We've already briefly covered deprioritization - the potential slow-downs you'll get when it's busy - and that's definitely something you'll want to consider if you're a real data-heavy user.

Another thing worth considering is prepaid customers tend to also get the best perks and deals on new devices. The best Verizon deals, for example, which can offer free devices, huge trade-in discounts, and more, are only open to those on prepaid plans.

Who has the cheapest prepaid plan?

Currently, the cheapest prepaid plan we've found which has a bit of data is Tello, which goes as low as just $5/mo currently for the first three months. Tello has a really flexible custom plan designer too, which allows you to really narrow down what you need and what you don't for maximum savings.

Of course, if you can spend a little more, we would recommend going with one of the five choices we've already covered in this article, as you'll generally get more 'bang for the buck' if you spend a bit more (1GB of data isn't much after all!).

If you're looking for a guide on this subject specifically, we'd also recommend heading on over to our page on this month's best cheap cell phone plans for not just recommendations, but also some handy tips on saving money too.