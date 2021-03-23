Visible wireless plans guide: coverage, price, and everything you need to know

Visible wireless plans are very exciting options for anyone that wants to make sure they get the best coverage while still enjoying affordable pricing. Built on the Verizon network, you're looking at the best network coverage with Visible - but without the top-end costs you'd otherwise have to pay. Plus, being prepaid in nature, you've got that added bonus of not having to worry about putting up with a lengthy contract to get all the data you need.

Overall, this fairly new prepaid carrier is built for people who like speedy wireless data on a budget. Being on Verizon's 5G network - one of the fastest-growing in the nation - also means you'll be future-proofed quite nicely with fast data speeds should you pick up a 5G device. And, if you're not yet in a 5G-supported area, you'll still be getting the best coverage in the US - with 99 percent population cover.

We're going to clarify how it all works for you by laying out the plan pricing, clearly showing how that works so you know you're not in for any hidden nasty surprises. There's also a FAQ section just below with answers to all those burning questions you may be wondering about, or not yet thought to ask. Finally, we're also giving alternative options, from competing providers, so you can compare to find the best possible deal for your needs.

While we're covering the Visible wireless plans specifically in this article, soon we'll also have guides on the best phones to use with Visible, as well as a page specifically on the best Visible deals, so stay tuned for more content on this excellent prepaid carrier.

The current Visible wireless plan

Visible wireless plan: unlimited data, text, minutes for $40 a month

For utter simplicity and clarity, look no further than this plan. With unlimited data, calls, texts, and even mobile hot-spotting the Visible wireless plan is a great choice if you like to keep things simple with no worry about running over. Since it's paid upfront you also don't need to worry about hidden charges. All that, plus you get 5G – it's a tough one to top.

Visible wireless plan pricing explained

The first thing to note about Visible - and the clue is in the name - is that what you see is what you get. There are no hidden fees. So when the plan says it's $40 per month, that's what you're paying, period.

The Visible wireless plan features no lengthy contract, so all you need to do is setup a payment method so that the fee can be paid each month. Changing methods is fairly easy too, thanks to the included app. There's even an option to pay in cash at a bank, should you select that within seven days of your next bill being due.



Visible Party Pay is another unique payment feature that you can also take advantage of, should you go with Visible. It's essentially a way to bundle together users under a group to get a discount on each line - like a traditional family plan, but you don't have to specifically group with family members, it can be anyone. Get at least three other members and you're only going to pay $25 per month each for the Visible wireless plan. Fewer members or a pair still gets you a saving, but not quite as good. More on this payment feature below.

What the Visible wireless plan includes

The Visible Wireless plan offers a number of benefits despite being much more affordable than a lot of the competing post-pay options out there. These include:

Unlimited data, minutes and text

5G speeds nationally

Free calling and texting to Mexico and Canada

Mobile hotspot with unlimited data to one device (5mbps)

Party Pay savings

WiFi calling

That unlimited data, unlike on some services, is truly unlimited. That means you won't get capped based on usage. However, during busy times you may find speeds are throttled since like most prepaid carriers Visible doesn't operate its own network, and Verizon always prioritizes its own members.

That said, Visible's mobile hotspot is also unlimited when it comes to overall data usage, albeit limited to only one device connected at a time. Visible also limits mobile hotspot data speeds data to 5Mb, which is still decent for a lot of uses. Just don't expect to stream 4K Netflix to a connected TV at that level.

Calling and texting is included, unlimited, to Canada and Mexico but this also extends to the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Visible wireless plans: FAQ

(Image credit: Visible)

What's Visible wireless plan coverage like?

Visible uses the Verizon network which means a massive 99 percent overall 3G+ population coverage. This is combined with 70 percent 4G coverage - which puts it ahead of the nearest competitor AT&T with 68 percent, and T-Mobile with 62 percent.

If you're worried about how your local area is covered, fear not. Visible has a coverage checker tool that you can use. Add in your area code and see what level of 4G or 5G coverage you can expect.

Will I get 5G in my area?

Visible has a wide 5G coverage offering which is growing fast. This covers over 2,700 cities at time of publishing. That means speeds of up to 200Mb where available.

Should you find yourself outside of 5G coverage you will still get speedy 4G LTE connectivity when available. Either way, the pricing stays the same. You just get the fastest connection possible at the time to use your unlimited data.

Of course, it's also worth making the point that not all phones are 5G compatible. So be sure to check if yours is. Anything new like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21 is good to go. To see if your device is covered, head over to the Visible 5G FAQ page.

Will my phone work with the Visible wireless plan?

Visible works under the Verizon network, which means it only works with CDMA-compatible phones. So if you're bringing a GSM device from the likes of T-Mobile or AT&T, then you may want to think about getting a new handset.

If you're unsure what your phone is, then head over to the Visible compatibility checker tool which will allow you to check if your device is good to be brought over.

It's worth noting that if you've got an eSIM device, like on a newer iPhone, then you will be compatible regardless of your old network. In fact, these are so easy to update you could be up and running on your new network in as little as fifteen minutes.

Is the Visible wireless plan really unlimited?

While many deals say they are unlimited on data, that can often not be the case. Some networks, like Mint Mobile and even big names like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile will actually limit the speed of your connection after you use a certain amount of data. That's not the case with Visible. You get truly unlimited data with Visible with the only slow-downs being caused by network traffic, rather than your usage.

Should you live in or enter a busy area, your speeds may be capped in favor of a higher-paying Verizon customer who is using the same network. This is a very common thing with prepaid plans, and unfortunately pretty unavoidable. That said, your mileage is going to vary massively depending on your area, so it could be a worthwhile trade-off.

What's the Visible Party Pay feature?

Party Pay is one of Visible's most compelling features as it allows you to go in on a deal with others to make big savings. This isn't limited by families so anyone can band together and get in on the savings.

The $40 per month plan can be brought down to as low as $25 per month if you are in a group of four people in a Party Plan.

This breaks down to: $35 per month for two users, $30 per month for three then that $25 lowest price for four or more.

The best part of the Visible Party Pay feature, aside from the discounts, is that all members will still receive all use usual benefits that you'd get with a single line plan. You also all pay separately, so it's a really easy no-fuss way to get yourself a discount on your plan.

Visible vs the competition

(Image credit: Visible)

What other carriers are there?

The Visible wireless plan is a very tough offering to beat, especially when you take into account that Party Pay discount. However, if the idea of your speed being throttled in busy periods is a deal break for you, then you might want to consider going with the parent provider in Verizon.

Verizon wireless plans also offer an array of unlimited plans for as low as $35 per month if you have four lines - although expect to pay fees and taxes on top of that. That said, if you go for a contract you will get lots of benefits too, like streaming service subscriptions that can represent real value savings if you are or were planning to pay for them anyway.

Mint Mobile plans are a direct competitor, offering contract-free options with a pay up front system that's similar to Visible. As mentioned there is data capping even on the unlimited plan but prices are clear with $30 per month getting you that unlimited option. It's a strong single-line option, and you can get even more savings if all that data isn't necessary and you grab 4GB of data for just $15 per month.

Another pre-paid option is Boost Mobile which offers unlimited calls and texts with 15GB of data and mobile hotspot for $45 per month which drops to $35 after six regular monthly payments.