Visible Wireless just dropped its best deals yet: get a $19/mo unlimited plan or a Pixel 9 from $199

If you're sick of shelling out the big bucks for an unlimited plan, you'll definitely want to check out Visible Wireless' latest deals. The well-known prepaid carrier has just launched a few excellent promotions for new customers that offer both cheap plans and devices.

Firstly, there's a $6 per month discount for an entire year when you use the code 6OFF12 at Visible. That applies to all three of the carrier's excellent prepaid unlimited plans, but the basic Visible plan is of particular note here since this discount will let you secure it for $19/mo for an entire year. That's the cheapest unlimited plan you can find right now by some measure.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a shiny new device, you could consider Visible's deal on the excellent Google Pixel 9 series. Use the code DEALTIME at checkout to get $300 off any one of these Android flagships when you pair a device with the higher-end Visible Plus Pro plan. No trade-ins are needed for this promotion, and it also applies to the budget-friendly Pixel 9a – a device that's just $199 when you use this handy code.

Latest deals at Visible Wireless

Visible Wireless: unlimited plans from $25 $19/mo

New customers can use the code 6OFF12 to get a nice $6 per month discount on a new plan at Visible Wireless this week. This deal applies to all three of the carrier's unlimited options, so it's great for everything from super-cheap basic plans to high-end plans with plenty of priority data. The cheapest plan? That's the standard Visible plan, which is $19 per month for an entire year with this deal.

Google Pixel phones: save $300 with Visible Plus Pro plan

Alternatively, new customers on the lookout for a new device can check out Visible's excellent deal on the latest Google Pixel 9 series. Right now, you can get a massive $300 discount when you pick up a device alongside a new line on the Visible Plus Pro plan – a significant deal that doesn't require any of the usual trade-in criteria (although, you can still trade-in if you'd like). Use the code DEALTIME at checkout to get this deal.

Visible Wireless was already one of the cheapest cell phone plans for those looking for unlimited data on a budget, but this deal makes it an even better choice. If you're interested in knowing more about the carrier, I'd recommend checking out our Visible Wireless plans guide, which will tell you everything you need to know before you make the switch.