Best Buy's massive back-to-school sale starts now – laptops, cheap TVs and headphones from $39.99

A new school season is creeping up on us, and if you're a student looking to save on tech, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched a massive back-to-school sale, featuring deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, and TVs, with prices starting at $39.99.

• Shop more deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's back-to-school sale is a great destination for college students looking to save on must-have tech gadgets. You can save up to $350 on highly rated products reviewed by our TechRadar team, from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, HP, and Apple.

A few highlights include Apple's powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for $699, this Insignia 32-inch HD smart TV on sale for only $74.99, and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 on sale for $669.99.

Shop more of Best Buy's top back-to-school deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. If you're looking for more savings, you can visit our back-to-school sales guide, which includes all the top offers around the web.

Best Buy back-to-school sale - today's top deals

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy The JBL Tune 520BT are budget over-ear headphones with impressive sound and renowned JBL pure bass. You're also getting wireless bluetooth 5.3 technology and an incredible 57 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $39.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its excellent health and fitness tracking capabilities, as well as its stunning AMOLED display. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $209.99, thanks to a $90 discount.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook: was $479 now $319 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Processor N100

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This back-to-school deal on the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is ideal for students seeking a versatile machine that can handle the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run, so the combination of 4GB of RAM and an Intel chipset is perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's back-to-school sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big saving on this mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday use, multitasking, and demanding jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong all-purpose laptop for schoolwork.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB With an Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, you get excellent all-around performance and incredibly long battery life, this is a great option for students. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $549.99, thanks to a whopping $350 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): was $919.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for college, thanks to its Transcript Assist with Galaxy AI, which can transcribe lectures and conversations and summarize them instantly. It’s slim and lightweight, which is perfect for students to carry from class to class.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an included S Pen stylus for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Perfect for students, the Galaxy Tab S10 also packs an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest back-to-school TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.