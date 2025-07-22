If you missed the record-low $149 price for AirPods Pro 2 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you don't need to be too down – Apple's flagship earbuds didn't rise back up to full price, but are instead still available at a great discount. Right now, you can get AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon, instead of their $249 list price.

Sure, it's a shame not to have saved the extra $20 – but as someone who uses AirPods Pro 2 every day despite having access to a whole library of the best earbuds, I'd encourage you not to miss out on this price if you're an iPhone user in the market for some buds right now.

The AirPods Pro 2 are premium buds in every way, from their almost unmatched set of features, to their rich and deep sound, to their superb noise cancellation, to their high-quality build. But this is a mid-range price, and they're a stone-cold bargain for under $170, even if they've been a little cheaper before.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Save $80 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This is an excellent price for earbuds that are this good in every way – though I want to make clear that it's not the cheapest they've been. In early July, they fell to just $149, but I don't know if we'll see that low a price again. In any case, they deliver superb sound quality, head-tracked spatial audio, an unloseable case, a hearing-aid mode, and tons of other smart features. They're also smaller and lighter than most rivals.

This on-going discount might be related to claims that Apple is looking to run down stock of the older model before the expected launch of AirPods Pro 3 in September. References to new earbuds have appeared in the code for the iPhone's iOS operating system, which strongly indicates that they're coming soon.

A report from investment think-tank Consumer Intelligence Research Partners suggests that AirPods sales are looking pretty flat, and that "Amazon (and therefore Apple) wants to move AirPods inventory before introducing a new model".

And it seems like we're the beneficiaries of this plan, assuming it's accurate, because it not only gave us the record-low price on AirPods Pro 2 a few weeks ago, it's keeping it at a tempting price now.

You might ask: But shouldn't I wait to see what AirPods Pro 3 are like? It's a fair point, if you like to have cutting-edge tech. But I think most people should just buy AirPods Pro 2 at a price like this, and will be very happy with them.

That's in no small part because I expect AirPods Pro 3 to come with a higher official price than AirPods Pro 2 have. I have no insider information about this, but all the other manufacturers have raised prices in the last few years, while Apple actually kept AirPods Pro 2's price basically the same as the original AirPods Pro's from 2019, and yet still has regularly offered discounts like this.

I don't think that'll hold; there's been too much inflation and other economic uncertainly. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see AirPods Pro 3 hit a price of $299 – nearly double the price of AirPods Pro 2 here.

To be clear, that's pure speculation on my part, but I think it's likely – and I'm certain that AirPods Pro 3 will be a major improvement on AirPods Pro 2, but I'm struggling to imagine them being twice as good.

Given all the features of AirPods Pro 2, and the likelihood that they'll still get some updates in the future (the H2 chip that powers them only went into the new AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC last year, so won't be considered obsolete for a while), I think they're a good bet to buy at this kind of price – while stocks last, at least.