AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 drop to a bargain price, just in time for their free upgrades announcement at WWDC 2025

Great news if you're looking for a pair of AirPods! The AirPods Pro 2 are currently just $169 at Amazon, a saving of $80. If that's too much, the AirPods 4 are down from $129 to just $99, saving you $30. Or in the middle, the AirPods 4 with ANC are down from $179 to $148.99, also a saving of $30.

One of the side benefits of today's Apple WWDC 2025 event is that we know that buying AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 2 is a smart and safe thing to do: Apple is expected to announce new features coming to both models in iOS 26 later this year.

The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 are both excellent audio options for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV owners, and right now they're also excellent buys thanks to some decent discounts.

Today's best AirPods deals

Save 32% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's best earbuds are superb, and this deal cuts the price considerably. It's not a record-low price – they've fallen to $154 briefly in the past – but this price is still excellent value. You're getting all of Apple's best audio features including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, hearing health features, and really great sound. There's also a Find My Case feature that literally points you towards your lost earbuds.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Both versions of the AirPods 4 are discounted by $30, and that means the biggest saving is on the non-ANC model: that's down from $129 to just $99. They're sweat and water resistant, deliver Apple's excellent personalized spatial audio, offer good battery life, automatic switching between your Apple devices, and have Find My support so they're hard to lose.

Why these buds are wise buys

These are very, very good earbuds that work brilliantly across all of Apple's devices – not just iPhone and iPad but Mac, Watch and Apple TV too.

The AirPods 4 are ideal if you don't like in-ear tips, and the spatial audio in movies is particularly great. Just remember that there are two versions, one with ANC and one without. If you're going to be listening to music or podcasts on a commute or in busy places you might want to get the AirPods 4 with ANC, so you can hear what's going on a little better here.

As for the AirPods Pro 2, here's the ultimate recommendation: while I get sent lots of headphones and earbuds to review, these are the buds I bought with my own money. They sound spectacular, which is important, and their noise cancellation is really effective.

Apple has kept updating them since their 2022 arrival, adding new features, so they're even better value now than when they launched – and for $169, they're a ridiculous bargain, matching or beating earbuds that cost more.