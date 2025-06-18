Apple's all-new AirPods 4 drop to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

In less than a month's time Amazon will be overrun with Prime member deals, but the offer we've got for you today is thankfully open and available to anyone. The deal sees the latest AirPods return to a record-low price, which means you can get the Apple AirPods 4 at Amazon for $99.99 (was $129).

At full price, these earbuds are friendly on the wallet, let alone at this new discounted price. You'll have to forgo Active Noise Cancelation, but if you're only concerned about listening to music and taking calls, then it doesn't get much better than this. In our review we called them “pretty damn impressive”, and we think you'll love them too.

Today's best Apple AirPods 4 deal

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The latest Apple AirPods 4 return to a record-low price. This pair of buds lacks Active Noise cancelation but you still get great audio and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer. A fantastic deal for those on a budget.

In our Apple AirPods 4 review we said the “sound quality is very impressive and full” while “Spatial Audio works great”. Wondering what Spatial Audio is? Well, it's a feature that means you'll feel like sound is all around you, something that really helps to immerse you in the listening experience.

You may not be gaining the best earbuds around, but reliability is key here. The convenience of pairing them with any Apple device within a few seconds is useful, and these are the earbuds you’ll grab just before you head out for a walk or anything else low-maintenance.

If you're keen on Apple, then we have plenty of other AirPods deals for you to check out. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best active noise cancellation, you'll want one of the Bose headphone deals or Sony WH-1000XM5 deals available on right now.