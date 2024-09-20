The best AirPods 4 deals and prices: how to save on Apple's latest earbuds

AirPods 4 deals are officially available. Apple's all-new earbuds are available to ship today, and if you're looking for all the best prices, you're in luck. I've created this AirPods 4 deals guide to bring you the best offers around the web.



The AirPods 4 were unveiled at last week's September Apple Event and are available in two models: a basic model costing $129 / £129 and the more advanced AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, priced at $179 / £179. Apple says the AirPods 4 are the best-fitting AirPods ever and now include the H2 chip that supports personalized spatial audio. Other features include new controls to play music and mute calls, as well as a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.



Because Apple's newest earbuds have just been released, limited AirPods 4 deals are currently available. That will change as we get closer to holiday sales, like the October Amazon Prime Day sale and the Black Friday deals event, and you can find all the best AirPods 4 prices on this page.

The best AirPods 4 deals

Where to buy the AirPods 4

I've listed below where you can order the AirPods 4 in the US and the UK. You can find Apple's newest AirPods directly from the Apple store and third-party retailers like Amazon.

AirPods 4 deals in the US

AirPods 4 deals in the UK

How much do the AirPods 4 cost?

There are two AirPods 4 models available: one with active noise cancellation, which costs $179, and one without, which costs $129. To compare prices of older models, the AirPods 3 (which lacked active noise cancellation) were released in 2021 and had a starting cost of $179 / £169.

