The AirPods 4 are at their lowest Prime Day price - get them before they're gone

Amazon just wrapped up its longest Prime Day this past weekend, but some of its best deals are still available for savvy shoppers. You can still get the Apple AirPods 4 for $89.99 (was $129), which is the same record-low price it was for Prime Day.

But wait! There are two versions of the Apple AirPods 4: one with active-noise cancellation (ANC) for $119.99 (was $179) and one without for the advertised $89.99. ANC is a must for earbuds around this price range and is useful for many scenarios, like muting crying babies on the plane or focusing on your work inside a bustling cafe. It's only $30 extra for ANC and well worth the upgrade for keeping out unwanted noise.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds: was $129 now $89.99 at Amazon The Apple AirPods 4 may be pricey on their own, but are much more reasonable at a discount. You get up to 30 hours total battery life with the buds and case, USB-C charging, spatial audio with headtracking, and even ANC for an additional cost. While we recommend the ANC version for $30 more, the non-ANC one still offers "fun, dynamic sound" and a secure fit that doesn't need eartips to please. Both the AirPods 4 with ANC and without ANC are in our best AirPods list, so you can feel assured that these are one of the best deals for Apple users.

TechRadar reviewed both versions of the Apple AirPods 4. In our first Apple AirPods 4 review, we highlighted the spatial audio and secure fit, even without eartips. However, our reviewer didn't think it was worth the price without ANC, and because many of its perks were reserved for only Apple devices. We gave the AirPods 4 with ANC a higher score for the "impressive noise cancellation."

The AirPods 4 work well for listening on the go, thanks to their reasonable battery life and weather-resistant IP54 rating. They last approximately 5 hours on their own and up to 30 hours with the case, which can be charged using a USB-C cable.



They also get a plus for convenience. The buds seamlessly connect with Apple smartphones and tablets, adjust audio while you're moving (like bobbing your head up and down during a workout), and pause when you take one or both buds out of your ears. You can also expect two useful updates for the AirPods 4, including "studio-quality audio recording" and a remote camera control coming with the iOS 26 software update.

Both AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 appear as part of our best AirPods. I'd also recommend checking out our best earbuds in general if you aren't tied to the idea of specifically buying Apple earbuds.