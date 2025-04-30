Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back to a record-low price at Amazon right now

It may not be Black Friday, but there are some headphone deals available right now that are as good as any we see during the major sales event. One that stands out today is the Apple AirPods 4 at Amazon for $99.99 (was $129) – a neat saving of $30.

That brings them back to their lowest price, so now is a great opportunity to pick them up if you missed out during previous sales.

You can also get the upgraded Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $148.99 (was $179).

They've dropped lower during Black Friday – but that was only by $10 – so there’s not much difference compared to back then.

The Apple AirPods 4 are the affordable option for Apple users, boasting key essentials like Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio. For the price, they’re “pretty damn impressive” and they take seconds to pair with all your Apple accessories.

I’ve been a steady fan of AirPods over the years and the Apple AirPods 4 are the ones I would recommend to friends if they want to keep costs down without missing out on functionality. These are also the best AirPods for anyone seeking an open-ear design.

Today's best Apple AirPods 4 deal

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The latest Apple AirPods 4 are down to the lowest price yet in this Amazon sale. As well as great audio, one of the standout features of the AirPods 4 is personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. What does that actually do? Well, it means you'll feel like sound is all around you. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.

Apple AirPods 4: was $179 now $148.99 at Amazon You can also pay extra to upgrade to the Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation. Even with this additional fee, they are affordable for such a well-known brand, while packing in lots of great features that improve your listening experience. There’s Active Noise Cancellation for reducing surrounding noises, while Adaptive Audio blends in a Transparency mode for when you need to hear something. Other features like improved sound and call quality make them excellent all-rounders, and there’s Apple’s personalized spatial audio too.

Our Apple AirPods 4 review sums things up well. The “sound quality is very impressive and full” while “Spatial Audio works great”. Noise cancellation is “somewhat limited” and there’s “no on-ear volume control”, but those aren’t bad concessions to make at this price.

You may not be gaining the best earbuds around, but reliability is key here. The convenience of pairing them with any Apple device within a few seconds is useful and these are the earbuds you’ll grab just before you head out for a walk or anything else low maintenance.

Just bear in mind that if you’re an Android user, you will lose out on all but the most basic features, so there are better options around for you.

For Apple owners with a larger budget, there are other AirPods deals around. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best active noise cancellation, check out the Bose headphone deals happening or look up the Sony WH-1000XM5 deals going on.