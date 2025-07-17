Windows 10's July update broke part of the emoji picker

This is a panel that lets you select from a huge library of emoji

The search function is broken, making navigating that expanse more difficult

Windows 10's latest update (for July) has broken part of the emoji panel in the OS, Microsoft has confirmed.

If you're not familiar with the emoji picker, it's invoked by pressing the Windows key with the full stop (period) key, and it consists of a compact panel full of emojis that you can select from. These can then be directly inserted into your active app (such as Word, for example, if you want to add some emojis in a document you're working on).

The bug doesn't stop the picker from appearing - the problem is that the search function no longer works. After the latest update for Windows 10, whatever emoji you search for won't get any results - the operating system will return a 'we couldn't find this one' message (or similar error).

This means that there are no shortcuts to finding the emoji you want - you simply have to hunt through the (considerably hefty) contents of the panel.

Windows Latest noticed that Microsoft confirmed the bug on the Windows release health dashboard, stating that: "Following the installation of the July Windows security update (KB5062554), the Windows Emoji Panel search feature does not find any results in Windows 10, version 22H2."

The company says it's working on a fix that will be deployed in a future Windows 10 update. Mind you, there aren't many of those left before updates will come grinding to a halt (except for those who opt for the extension program, which was recently improved by Microsoft thanks to the addition of a non-paying option).

Windows 10's End of Life will be in October 2025, in case you missed this.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: face with rolling eyes

(Image credit: Microsoft)

A surprising number of people are complaining about this broken functionality. I say surprising because it's not a feature I've ever used, but clearly, there are a good deal of Windows 10 users who still rely on the emoji picker, and losing the search capability is a big downer, I can see that.

Those airing their frustrations about the bug on Reddit previously confirmed that removing the July update cured the problem, and now, of course, Microsoft has admitted the issue itself.

What puzzles me here is that, as noted, Windows 10 only has a few months of shelf life left. And so, at this stage of the game, with the retirement of the OS beckoning, why is Microsoft pulling at any threads at all within the system that might cause something to unravel in this way? I don't know, and yes, I don't develop an operating system; it's a hugely complex undertaking full of headaches, and I should probably shut up, as there are doubtless reasons.

Still, it does seem rather odd, doesn't it? Windows 10 is done, no features are being added, and yet somehow, bugs are still creeping into the works in recent times - and odd glitches, too (what would cause emoji search to suddenly go down in flames, I can't begin to imagine).

Doubtless, we have time left for one last hurrah in a future update to bring in another bug (or maybe a couple, even, you never know your luck).

If you listen to the operating system conspiracy theorists (yes, they exist), this is Microsoft engaging in a clever plot to annoy you into finally making the upgrade to Windows 11. Although if that was the elaborate plan, the software giant would perhaps have sabotaged a more important facet of the Windows 10 interface (like the Start menu, ahem).