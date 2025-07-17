Is Fitbit still down? Tell us if you're still being affected by Fitbit's "major outage"
What to do if you can't log into your fitness tracking app
Fitbit users are experiencing problems. Many people are currently unable to sync their best Fitbit to the app, and those who uninstall the app are seemingly unable to get back in with their usual account details.
This is clearly a big problem, leading to Fitbit stating that it's "experiencing a major outage" on its status page. Users are effectively unable to make use of the app – an app Fitbit Premium users are paying for – leading to missed sleep and readiness scores, and failed data aggregation and interpretation.
An update: some people are reporting a solution is being rolled out, although nothing is on Fitbit's status page at this time.
Are you affected, or have you found a fix that works? Email me at matt.evans@futurenet.com and I'll feature your fixes and responses on this liveblog. And of course, I'll keep you updated if Fitbit announces a solution.
We’re back! from r/fitbit
Are we back? One user just posted that they're able to log in once again with their regular details, with others chiming in that it's working.
However, other users are stating that they still can't access their app, so it's clear the fix is slowly being rolled out to the userbase.
That's reassuring news for Fitbit fans, but it's helpful to know how fast this fix is rolling out. If you're still being affected by the outage (or you missed recording an important event or workout), drop us an email at the address above.
Is there something wrong with my Fitbit?
Probably not. Whether you've got an ancient Fitbit Alta, a cheap-and-cheerful Fitbit Inspire 3, or a top-of-the-line Google Pixel Watch 3, don't panic: your actual device is likely fine, even if it's not syncing to your app. There seems to be no need to restart or tinker with your Fitbit device itself, at least until Google comes out with an official fix.
The issue, as mentioned in previous posts, seems to be from the Fitbit app. You may lose some of today's data as a result of this syncing issue, but it's too early to understand the full ramifications of a big outage like this. However, it's a relief that your best fitness tracker is likely just fine.
An email from a reader
A reader with the handle D.Z. emailed in to add their voice to our suspicions: "Neither my husband nor I have been able to sync our Fitbits this morning. We've tried on a phone and four different tablets."
It's interesting to note this is a problem occurring across devices: because it's affecting both mobile and web apps, something is going wrong with Fitbit on the back end.
Therefore, if you're reading this, switching devices and trying to log in on something else probably won't work: the problem is coming from your Fitbit account, not the device you're logging in on.
Fitbit's official status: "experiencing a major outage"
status.fitbit.com confirms the app and web API alike is experiencing a "major outage", with service disruption (not a complete blackout, however) across both channels.
However, it's interesting to note that Device Sync / Pairing is listed as "Available" with a green tick, which contrasts with the reports from users on Reddit in the previous post.
Reddit speaks out
Trouble Logging In from r/fitbit
Hopping over to the Fitbit subreddit, we found the post above with a barrage of comments all saying the same thing: their Fitbit devices wouldn't sync to the app, and when they tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app, they could no longer log in again. Here are a few examples:
Comment from r/fitbit
Comment from r/fitbit
Our first clue something was wrong came from a huge spike in Downdetector, which you can see above. At the time of writing, we're seeing over 2,000 reports of outages, with many more users turning to other sites like Reddit to voice their displeasure.