Is Fitbit still down? Tell us if you're still being affected by Fitbit's "major outage"

Fitbit users are experiencing problems. Many people are currently unable to sync their best Fitbit to the app, and those who uninstall the app are seemingly unable to get back in with their usual account details.

This is clearly a big problem, leading to Fitbit stating that it's "experiencing a major outage" on its status page. Users are effectively unable to make use of the app – an app Fitbit Premium users are paying for – leading to missed sleep and readiness scores, and failed data aggregation and interpretation.

An update: some people are reporting a solution is being rolled out, although nothing is on Fitbit's status page at this time.

Are you affected, or have you found a fix that works? Email me at matt.evans@futurenet.com and I'll feature your fixes and responses on this liveblog. And of course, I'll keep you updated if Fitbit announces a solution.